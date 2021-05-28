Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

National Bank of Canada: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MySanAntonio
 28 days ago

MONTREAL (AP) _ National Bank of Canada (NTIOF) on Friday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $636.4 million. The bank, based in Montreal, said it had earnings of $1.79 per share. The bank posted revenue of $2.21 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $1.78 billion, topping...

www.mysanantonio.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Bank Of Canada#Snapshot#Interest Expense#Zacks Investment Research#Ap#Ntiof#Automated Insights
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
News Break
Financial Reports
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Wedbush Weighs in on Wix.com Ltd.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:WIX)

Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Wix.com in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 23rd. Wedbush analyst Y. Arounian now forecasts that the information services provider will post earnings per share of ($0.68) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.70). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Wix.com’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.14) EPS.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $200 million-210 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $204.78 million. Several research firms have recently commented on MXL. Needham...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

National Bank Financial Comments on Yamana Gold Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:AUY)

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Yamana Gold in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 21st. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.29 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.22. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Yamana Gold’s FY2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS.
Financial Reportsamericanbankingnews.com

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.040–0.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $82.50 million-84.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $81.84 million.Zuora also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.100–0.060 EPS.
Financial Reportscom-unik.info

OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.35 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) will announce $17.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for OptiNose’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $17.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $16.79 million. OptiNose posted sales of $10.27 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 68.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Lennar’s shares have outperformed the industry year to date. The trend is likely to continue, given stellar performance in second-quarter fiscal 2021. The uptrend was due to solid execution of homebuilding and financial services businesses as well as robust housing market conditions. Its adjusted earnings and revenues topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 26.1% and 4.3%, respectively. These metrics also grew 96.7% and 21.6%, respectively, year over year, backed by higher revenues, effective cost control and focus on making its homebuilding platform more efficient. Notably, it has provided strong fiscal Q3 homebuilding gross margin guidance, suggesting 420 basis points (bps) increase at mid-point. Also, it has lifted average selling price and margin expectation for fiscal 2021, indicating 6% and 400 bps year-over-year growth.”
Financial Reportsbaseballnewssource.com

Brokerages Expect Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.03 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) to report $1.03 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirty Two analysts have issued estimates for Shopify’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $887.23 million and the highest is $1.20 billion. Shopify reported sales of $714.34 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 44.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Invesco Mortgage Capital has decreased its dividend by 65.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Shares of IVR opened at $4.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 1.36. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a 1 year low of $2.53 and a 1 year high of $4.60.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.460-3.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $529 million-535 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $525 million.Progress Software also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.46-3.50 EPS.
Retailmodernreaders.com

-$0.08 EPS Expected for AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO) will announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for AutoWeb’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.11). AutoWeb posted earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.
Financial Reportsamericanbankingnews.com

Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $52 M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $51.52 million. Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Staffing 360...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$188.60 Million in Sales Expected for CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) This Quarter

Analysts expect that CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) will post $188.60 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for CIRCOR International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $188.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $189.20 million. CIRCOR International reported sales of $186.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $31.29 Million

Analysts expect Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) to report sales of $31.29 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Zynex’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $31.70 million and the lowest is $31.00 million. Zynex posted sales of $19.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Zacks: Analysts Anticipate LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) to Announce $0.43 EPS

Equities analysts expect LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) to post earnings of $0.43 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for LexinFintech’s earnings. LexinFintech posted earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 17th.
Stockscom-unik.info

LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $24.42 million-27.47 million. LAIX stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.66. 1,283 shares of the...
Financial Reportstechinvestornews.com

$0.83 EPS Expected for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) This Quarter

Brokerages expect HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) to post $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for HP’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.85. HP posted earnings per share of $0.49 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over […]
Financial Reportscom-unik.info

$0.71 Earnings Per Share Expected for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) to announce $0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Otis Worldwide’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.72. Otis Worldwide reported earnings of $0.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.
Financial Reportstheenterpriseleader.com

QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) to post earnings of $0.26 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for QAD’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.27. QAD reported earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

-$0.05 EPS Expected for Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) to announce ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gevo’s earnings. Gevo posted earnings of ($0.39) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 87.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$370,000.00 in Sales Expected for Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) to report $370,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Vascular Biogenics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $200,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $700,000.00. Vascular Biogenics reported sales of $160,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 131.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.