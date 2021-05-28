National Bank of Canada: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

According to Zacks, “Lennar’s shares have outperformed the industry year to date. The trend is likely to continue, given stellar performance in second-quarter fiscal 2021. The uptrend was due to solid execution of homebuilding and financial services businesses as well as robust housing market conditions. Its adjusted earnings and revenues topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 26.1% and 4.3%, respectively. These metrics also grew 96.7% and 21.6%, respectively, year over year, backed by higher revenues, effective cost control and focus on making its homebuilding platform more efficient. Notably, it has provided strong fiscal Q3 homebuilding gross margin guidance, suggesting 420 basis points (bps) increase at mid-point. Also, it has lifted average selling price and margin expectation for fiscal 2021, indicating 6% and 400 bps year-over-year growth.”