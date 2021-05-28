Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Anna Kendrick cast in serial killer drama Rodney & Sheryl

Vincennes Sun Commercial
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnna Kendrick cast in serial killer drama Rodney & Sheryl. Anna Kendrick has been cast in the Netflix film 'Rodney & Sheryl', which tells the true story of a serial killer who appeared on a TV dating show.

www.suncommercial.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anna Kendrick
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Serial Killer#Drama#Netflix Film
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
News Break
Netflix
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV & Videosimdb.com

How ‘The Serpent’ Star Tahar Rahim Let Go of the ‘Dark Energy’ From Playing a Serial Killer

No doubt playing a serial killer could really mess with one’s psyche. Just ask Tahar Rahim. The actor portrays real-life 1970s French murderer Charles Sobhraj in Netflix’s eight-episode “The Serpent.” When they first began shooting, he thought he was able to leave the work behind him when he went home at the end of the day. “I needed a workout to let it out, all of this dark energy has to get out of my body, out of myself,” Rahim, 39, tells me on Wednesday’s episode of the “Just for Variety” podcast, adding, “I needed to relax and the only way I found was to work out.”
Los Angeles, CASoompi

Watch: Lee Ha Na And Song Seung Heon Race To Capture The Serial Killer In “Voice 4” Highlight Video

Upcoming tvN drama “Voice 4” released a new highlight video!. “Voice,” which aired its first season in 2017, is about an emergency call center and the employees who fight crime using the limited information they get from the calls they receive. Lee Ha Na stars as Kang Kwon Joo, the ace voice profiler of the Golden Time Team, and Song Seung Heon joins this season as Derek Jo, a unit leader at the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD).
TV SeriesPosted by
Primetimer

Kenya Barris plans to turn #blackAF into a movie franchise, says "Netflix became CBS"

Netflix renewed #blackAF for Season 2 a year ago today, but the show appears to be canceled as a TV series. Barris tells The Hollywood Reporter he plans to forgo a second season to turn #blackAF into a movie franchise of standalone "#blackAF family vacation films in the vein of the National Lampoon vacation flicks that he and co-star Rashida Jones grew up loving," according to The Hollywood Reporter, which adds that Barris may expand the series with #blackAF: Brazil and #blackAF: Mexico international editions. Netflix has yet to confirm #blackAF's cancelation. In The Hollywood Reporter profile, Barris described his decision to abruptly leave Netflix for a ViacomCBS deal that will have him launching BET Studios. Barris admits his ideas didn't fit in at Netflix. (The Hollywood Reporter adds that those inside Netflix felt he was too focused on niche ideas.) “For Netflix, say we got 35 million viewers, they were like, ‘Well, it wasn’t Fuller House,'" says Barris, acknowledging that he often struggled to present the types of projects that excited Netflix executives. The Hollywood Reporter reports that at one point, Netflix executives asked Barris to produce one of their multicamera comedies, which sources say was the recently canceled Dad Stop Embarrassing Me! But he patently refused. “I just don’t know that my voice is Netflix’s voice,” says Barris “The stuff I want to do is a little bit more edgy, a little more highbrow, a little more heady, and I think Netflix wants down the middle.” He pauses, and then rephrases: “Netflix became CBS.” Barris also responds to vocal critics of #blackAF, including Charlamagne tha God, who described it as like “white people doing a bad impression of Black people.” Barris says he's rather focus on cultivating “thought leaders” like Wes Anderson or Malcolm Gladwell, who’ve offered him praise. “Do I want Charlamagne to like my show? Yeah, I do, but I have to be honest with you, I care way less if Charlamagne likes my show than if Malcolm Gladwell does,” he says. “Because my taste is my talent — and Charlamagne has his lane, and it’s a very successful lane, it’s just not the lane I want.” Barris also addressed the recent controversy over ABC's planned Black-ish Latinx spinoff called Brown-ish that he's producing with Eva Longoria. “It was never going to be called Brown-ish, but even if it was, why is it that we turn on ourselves?” he says. “It immediately becomes, ‘Oh, he’s doing another family comedy.’ It’s like, yeah, I’m going to do 20 family comedies — no one questioned Norman Lear.”
Moviesmymixfm.com

Watch Halsey as an animated wolf in new trailer for ‘Sing 2’

Halsey’s been lending her voice to various cartoon productions over the years, and she pops up again in the Sing 2, the sequel to the hit 2016 animated musical Sing. In the new film, which has just dropped its first trailer, Buster Moon the koala, played by Matthew McConaughey, and his animal pals are trying to get their act into the Crystal Tower Theater in Redshore City, a stand-in for Las Vegas. To do so, they have to persuade the head of Crystal Entertainment, a ruthless gangster wolf named Jimmy Crystal — played by Bobby Cannavale — that they’re worth watching.
MoviesPosted by
TheWrap

‘Strangers': Netflix’s Dark Comedy Spin on Hitchcock Classic Rounds Out Cast

The Netflix dark comedy “Strangers,” inspired by the Alfred Hitchcock classic “Strangers On a Train,” has added a slew of new actors to its lineup: Austin Abrams (“Dash & Lily,” “Chemical Hearts”), Alisha Boe (“13 Reasons Why”), Talia Ryder (“West Side Story,” “Never Rarely Sometimes Always”), Paris Berelc (“Hubie Halloween,” “Alexa & Katie”), Jonathan Daviss (“Outer Banks”), Maia Reficco (“Next To Normal,” “Evita,” “Kally’s Mashup”) and Ava Capri (“Love, Victor”).
Moviesseattlepi.com

Lisa Kudrow to Star in 'Jack & Lou,' USC Film School's First Narrative Podcast (TV News Roundup)

The University of Southern California School of Cinematic Arts will launch its first ever narrative podcast on June 26 and stars Lisa Kudrow. “Jack & Lou: A Gangster Love Story” comes from the school’s film and television production division. Inspired by the real-life Jack “Machine Gun Jack” McGurn and the Valentine’s Day Massacre of 1929, the six-episode podcast features Kudrow as Louise Rolfe, otherwise known as “The Blonde Alibi,” and Leigh Joel Scott as McGurn. Listeners hear Rolfe at age 57 reminisce to a reporter about her life as a young woman in Capone-era Chicago, her greatest love and the events surrounding the famous post-massacre trial.
Moviesmxdwn.com

‘Lily & Dash’ Star Austin Abrams and ’13 Reasons Why’ Star Alisha Boe Joins Netflix Dark Comedy ‘Strangers’

Jennifer Kaytin Robinson take on the Alfred Hitchcock classic Strangers On a Train for Netflix has added a few more cast members to the dark comedy Strangers. The added cast includes Austin Abrams (Dash & Lily), Alisha Boe (13 Reasons Why), Talia Ryder (West Side Story), Paris Berelc (Alexa & Katie), Jonathan Daviss (Outer Banks), Maia Reficco (Next To Normal) and Ava Capri (Love, Victor).
TV SeriesHello Magazine

Meet the cast of new divorce drama Us

Your Sunday night TV is about to get a lot more interesting thanks to new PBS Masterpiece drama Us, which kicks off on 20 June at 9/8c. Based on the book of the same name by David Nicholls, the series tells the story of a man desperate to keep his family together after his wife tells him she is planning on leaving him.
MusicMetalSucks

Akiavel Explore Russian Serial Killer in “Comrade” Video

Rising death metal act Akiavel have a highly developed visual aesthetic — put another way, they look cool and make good videos — and their latest clip for the track “Comrade” is no exception, blending performance clips with a narrative about a serial killer to riveting effect. The song comes...
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Sing 2 Trailer Spoofs TV Talent Competitions And Wait, Bono Is In This Movie?

2016’s Illumination hit Sing was pretty stacked with talent, already amassing the voices of Matthew McConaughey, Scarlett Johansson, Reese Witherspoon, and Taron Egerton in its roster of hit makers. Five years later, Sing 2 sees the return of those very cast members, with a couple of new additions to make it all sound sweeter the second time around. And yes, Bono is in this movie, and you can hear him in the first trailer for director Garth Jennings’ big sequel.
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

An aspiring serial killer gets more than they bargained for in Miranda Veil trailer

Indican Pictures has shared a poster, trailer and images for director Levin Garbisch’s (I Shall Never Return) new horror-thriller Miranda Veil, which follows an aspiring serial killer who gets more than they bargained for with their first victim. In Miranda Veil, aspiring serial killer Soren (Zach Steffey, “Mindhunter”) has finally...
MoviesCartoon Brew

Bono Voices Reclusive Rock-Star Lion In First Trailer For ‘Sing 2’

Illumination’s cast of singing animals is back for Sing 2, whose first trailer runs the gamut from Drake lyrics to a rousing chorus of U2. Enterprising koala Buster Moon has brought his ragtag group of talented musicians to the glamorous Redshore City. His plan to stage an epic show hinges on whether he can persuade a reclusive rock legend, voiced — yep — by Bono, to join them. Watch the trailer below:
Movies1063thegroove.com

Twitter Reacts to Rachel Zegler Being Cast as ‘Snow White’

Rachel Zegler is having quite a year. She is soon to make her debut as Maria in Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story, and now, she will take on Snow White in Disney’s live-action remake of the classic fairytale. She’s also appearing in the superhero sequel to Shazam. Shortly after the...