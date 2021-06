Russian President Vladimir Putin has admitted that he is concerned that the United States could attack his country and that NATO is planning a military operation. In an interview with NBC News aired on Sunday, Putin said that: "What people can be afraid of in America, the very same thing can be a danger to us. The U.S. is a high-tech country, NATO has declared cyberspace an area of combat. That means they are planning something; they are preparing something so obviously this cannot but worry us."