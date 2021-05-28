Living golden years in comfort at Marty’s Place Senior Dog Sanctuary
By Hope Patti
UPPER FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP — After losing her dog Marty in 2010, Spring Lake resident Doreen Jakubcak embarked on a journey to create a place where older dogs can live out their senior years in comfort. The project to build Marty’s Place Senior Dog Sanctuary quickly took on a life of...
Mary Gorra, 92, a long time resident of Spring Lake Heights, died on Thursday, June 13, 2021. She was born to immigrant parents who settled in Cleveland, Ohio after coming to America through Ellis Island in the mid 1920’s. She worked as secretary to the Vice President of The Federal Reserve Bank in.
BRIELLE — A year’s community effort culminated on Thursday morning in a formal ribbon-cutting for the new outdoor courtyard classroom at Brielle Elementary School. The June 10 ceremony was attended by school administrators, school board members, donors and members of the Brielle Education Foundation [BEF], which undertook the project and brought it to fruition.
BELMAR — Local parents have gathered together to create the Belmar/Lake Como Kids Activity Club, which is open to all children who want to take part, not just in the Manasquan High School sending district. Created by Belmar Elementary School Preschool Teacher Jackie Dahrouge and her husband B.J, board of...
Helen Moran, of Avon-By-The-Sea, passed away on Thursday, May 27, 2021 surrounded by her husband of 63 years, Louis J. Moran, and her children. Her love and wisdom, along with her joy and laughter, will be greatly missed by her family and friends. Helen was a bright light and the...
While rain, wind and temperatures in the low 50s was enough to keep beachgoers away over Memorial Day weekend, it didn’t stop clubgoers from lining up outside their favorite Jersey Shore bars and nightclubs. Long lines of patrons, wrapped up in garbage bags and ponchos to stay dry, formed at...
SPRING LAKE — Rain and wind didn’t dampen any spirits on Friday when the borough unveiled its newly renovated South End Pool to a crowd of residents who were eager to see the facility. “I just want to say thank you for coming out in this crazy weather. We really...
MANASQUAN — The Osprey will welcome patrons through its doors this Memorial Day weekend, for the first time after the coronavirus kept it closed last summer, breaking a 74-year tradition for the popular nightclub. “We hope that we’re going to have a better 75th anniversary year,” said Diane Marcks, who...
BRADLEY BEACH — Residents and visitors hit Riley Park on Saturday for a fun-filled afternoon of shopping, browsing and live music during the Spring Pop Up Craft Market hosted by the Bradley Beach Business Community Alliance. From 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., visitors relaxed in Riley Park, all while shopping...
POINT PLEASANT BEACH — Point Pleasant Beach had its first taste of summer this weekend as the community came out for a bit of shopping and mingling at the second annual Home Grown Fair in the Borden’s Parking Lot, getting back to a sense of normalcy to start the summer.