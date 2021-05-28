Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shopping

The 17 Best Sales on Cool Stuff for Your Home This Memorial Day Weekend

By Sarah Rense
Esquire
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you've got every single thing you could possible want in the world arrayed around you in your home, well, congrats. Dunno why you're reading this story, but congrats. If you are most people and there are loads of things you wish you had arrayed around you in your home but currently don't, then Memorial Day Weekend sales will do you a solid. That means discounts on kitchen appliances, on couches and mattresses, on bedding and towels, and all the rest. Since it's a lot to weed through, we collected our 17 favorite home finds below. Take a look, and then get back to your life knowing that something cool is on the way in the mail for you.

www.esquire.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Day Weekend#Cool Stuff#Bedding#Something Cool#Du N
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Shopping
Related
Florida StatePosted by
Mix 95.7FM

What Is Your Best Childhood Memory? – #TQOTD

I love this question. It popped into my head this past weekend when I was at an open house that had a food truck and I thought what a cool memory that would be if I was graduating High School. Then I started talking with Alicia and some buddies about fun flashback stories we had from when we were kids. The Click of 6 added many great ones to the list now. ENJOY:
RetailEpicurious

The 11 Best Kitchenware Sales at Nordstrom This Weekend

All products featured on Epicurious are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Nordstrom's Half Yearly Sale comes fresh off the heels of a host of Memorial Day sales this year—so we hope you're not tired of shopping discounted housewares. In the kitchen category, take advantage of the opportunity to shop premium kitchen brands at a discount: Check out a good selection of Zwilling knives and All-Clad pans and utensils. Or opt for a new set of sleek reusable food storage containers just in time for the return of packing leftovers for lunch at the office. Check out our favorite items on sale at Nordstrom below.
ElectronicsPopular Mechanics

The Best Evaporative Coolers for Your Home, Garage, or Patio

Unlike standard fans that simply blow out the same air that they take in, evaporative coolers also pass that air through special pads that have been soaked in cool water. This process evaporates the cool water into a gas, which lowers the temperature of the air as it blows out of the unit. Even though they’re also known as “swamp coolers,” evaporative coolers are most effective in dryer climates, since the humidity is already so low. They might sound a bit complex, but they’re relatively simple to use, and typically just require you to fill them with water and they’re good to go.
Aspen, COAspen Times

Mountain Mayhem: Memorial Day Weekend

Memorial Day serves as the unofficial kickoff of summer, though the season may not technically start until Sunday, June 20, which falls on Father’s Day this year. Barbecues, cocktail parties, picnics and dinner parties dotted the calendar all Memorial Day weekend in Aspen, bringing friends and families together after far too long of being apart.
Shoppingmagecomp.com

Best Memorial Day 2021 Sales: Best Deals on Magento 2 Extensions

“In the name of the ones gone but not forgotten”. Memorial Day, an off day in America that is observed each year on the last Monday of the month of May to honor the military troops who died in the U.S. Americans observe this day by visiting the burial site, keeping a family get-together, or taking part in the parades. Memorial Day 2021 is observed on May 31st, 2021.
ShoppingConnecticut Post

The best backpacks you can trust to store your stuff while biking

Before I delve into my list of the best backpacks for various kinds of biking adventures, I should point out that I am a lover of all backpacks/suitcases Osprey. I currently own seven different packs: two 65-70 liter hiking and trekking packs, two rolling, convertible suitcases/backpacks with detachable daypacks, one hydration pack, and two different size backpacks I use for commuting and getting around town. I love the design of all of them. The compartments, pockets, straps, and attachments make sense to me. As a chronic over-stuffer, I can attest that the zippers are strong and durable. I haven’t broken one yet. And I find them comfortable.
Interior DesignPopular Mechanics

The 9 Best Outdoor Ceiling Fans to Keep Your Lounge Space Cool

There's little point in having a beautifully furnished indoor-outdoor space if it's too hot and uncomfortable to lounge in during the heat of summer. For patios and decks, buying a large cantilever umbrella can do the trick for creating shade, but for covered areas, like porches or sun rooms, or spaces with open overhangs, such as a veranda or pergola, what you need is an outdoor ceiling fan. Whether you're looking to create a cool breeze in a large space or want a light source with the added benefit of air circulation, read on for our top recommendations.
ShoppingBHG

The Best Skincare Fridges to Store Your Products and Keep Them Cool

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. This is part of our weekly series Test Drive, where our team of beauty experts demystify products and tools, and explore new techniques IRL.
JobsPosted by
Parade

Enjoy Your Seven-Day Weekends! 110 of the Best Retirement Wishes to Write in a Retirement Card

Retirement is one of those major life milestones that mark the ending of one chapter and the start of another. Trading in long hours at the office for never-ending days of playing golf, traveling, or playing with the grandchildren is something that most people look forward to as they approach the end of their career. However, leaving the workplace behind can also be a bittersweet time for a retiree as feelings of excitement and trepidation mix together as they look back upon the memories of their career while facing the endless possibilities ahead of them.
Home & Gardenlivingetc.com

Spotted: 7 modern fans to keep your home cool – and stylish

Searching for a new fan? Want to avoid spending your money on an eyesore? Gone are the days: we've been searching for modern fans, for keeping your home cool in style. Luckily enough, we've discovered seven stylish options that can cool the air in your home while looking pretty and blending in with your interiors. From floor fans to tower fans and desk fans –there's even a bladeless option for pet owners and parents – all of the top modern fans we think should be on your radar are listed below. Just in time for the British summertime to finally begin.
Electronicsromper.com

The Best Dehumidifiers For Every Space In Your Home

Whether it’s all through the house or in separate rooms, having too much humidity in your home can lead to a buildup of mold and other allergens, give it a musty smell, and make it feel generally stuffy inside. The best dehumidifiers are able to remedy this completely, and there are several to choose from whether you need to dry out a single room or your entire basement level. Plus, with the right dehumidifier, you won’t have to worry about your freshly styled hair immediately getting frizzy or coming undone.
Interior Designksl.com

7 cool things to incorporate into your home

This story is sponsored by Giant Carpet One. If the last 18 months taught us anything, it's that home is where everyone is. And with Americans spending so much time between those walls, home improvement has quickly become the topic du jour. In fact, according to a Technavio report cited...
Beauty & FashionETOnline.com

The Best Online Sales to Shop This Weekend: Adidas, Nordstrom, Tatcha and More

In the world of shopping, there's always a worthwhile deal happening somewhere. And let's be real, there's never a better way to shop than one that lets you save a chunk of your paycheck. That said, finding out exactly where the best online sales are happening and which ones actually merit your time and money is another story. And if you're looking for the best sales to shop this week, we at ET Style have done the searching so you don't have to. In other words, the only thing you need to worry about is adding everything into your cart.
ShoppingDaily Beast

The Best Discount Codes for Father’s Day Sales

We’ve worked hard to bring you the best coupon codes on the web to get major discounts before Father’s Day. Whether you’re shopping for a last-minute gift or just want to reap the rewards yourself, this is a great place to find extra savings before you checkout. Reebok: 40% off...
LifestylePosted by
Well+Good

5 of the Best Cooling Mattresses to Keep Your Snooze Time Sweat-Free

Night sweats are more common than you may think—between 10 and 40 percent of adults report having them. And they can happen for a variety of reasons that have nothing to do with menopause. (Things like anxiety, alcohol, and certain medications are all potential culprits.) Regardless of the cause, waking up in a puddle of sweat with soaked pajamas and sheets is very much not fun….
Home & GardenBHG

Why Changing Your Ceiling Fan Direction Is Key to Keeping Your Home Cool This Summer

Ceiling fans can make a stuffy room feel pleasantly cool, but unlike air conditioners, they don't actually lower the temperature. Instead, fans generate a breeze, creating a sort of wind-chill effect as the moving air helps you eliminate body heat. But if your ceiling fan is just pushing around hot air, this phenomenon won't be nearly as effective. To keep your home cool in the summertime (and comfortably warm in the winter), you might need to change the direction of your ceiling fan's blades.
Home & Gardenfullonapp.com

How to Make a Quick Sale of Your Home

Wondering how you can sell your house quickly? Want to have a quick sale of your home?. Selling a home can sometimes be a difficult task, even if it has a lot to offer potential buyers. If you want to sell a home quickly, you may find that it’s a harder task than you expected.
Home & Gardenlushome.com

Home Staging Tips to Get your Home Ready for a Quick Sale

Home staging is an important task that includes many essential things before showing your home to potential buyers. Selling a home is stressful, but home staging tips help prepare your property for a quick, successful sale. Staging home interiors and outdoor spaces to sell requires some effort to add curb appeal to your home and decorate your rooms the right way for buyers. You want to grab buyers’ attention and seal the deal.