Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Give Your Microwave a Rest and Cook Everything—Yeah, Everything—in This Perfect Wok

By Kevin Sintumuang
Esquire
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to The Esquire Endorsement. Heavily researched. Thoroughly vetted. These picks are the best way to spend your hard-earned cash. Not going to lie: The microwave is the most-used tool in my kitchen. How? I blame modern life. Sometimes I just don’t have the energy at the end of the day to do anything but heat up some frozen Trader Joe’s meal for my family and open a bottle of wine—ideally screw top, thanks.

www.esquire.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cooking#Photography#Cook It#Vegetables#Food Drink#Thai#Esquire
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Technology
News Break
Electronics
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Beauty & FashionBismarck Tribune

Bring The Cinema To Your Backyard! Here Is Everything You Need

Hosting an open-air movie night is a great way to spend your time with your loved ones. This guide will help you create the perfect atmosphere and set the mood for your night. Some backyard cinema essentials include:. This screen offers a simple connection and fast assembly, helping you save...
Food & DrinksRunnersWorld

7 of the best woks for cooking healthy meals quickly

Woks are great for whipping up hearty, healthy meals at speed. Their bowl-shaped body heats up quickly and evenly, meaning minimal oil is required during cooking. The result? Delicious post-workout dishes that’ll keep you lean, mean and ready to run a marathon. If we’ve whet your appetite for stir fries...
RecipesPosted by
The Independent

Sourdough September: Everything you need to bake the perfect loaf, as recommended by experts

Lockdown in the UK saw many of us take up baking, with Instagram feeds full of banana bread recipes and sourdough starters. If you didn’t make one yourself, you definitely know of someone who has, as we all sought out ways to occupy ourselves during months at home.Whether you like slices toasted until golden brown and piled high with bruschetta, slathered in butter and brie or with a hearty spread of marmalade, sourdough is a loaf that pairs well with just about anything.However, it is a bread that takes a bit of practice to perfect, rather than being a recipe...
Behind Viral Videosmadison

3. Thrift everything!

TikTok user @yourpalhals shows you can thrift, trash pick, or scavenge every piece of furniture and décor in your apartment and still have amazing style. You can also carry cutlery with you and swap to shampoo bars. this is just where i am on my low waste journey—we’re all different!...
Recipesalive.com

Everything-But-Meat Salad

Best beer? Serve this salad with an IPA or pale ale. For a more adventurous sip, it’s equally delicious with a Belgian pale or dark ale. When it comes to this powerhouse salad, the sky’s the limit. Swap out apples with orange wedges, or mix up your greens by substituting spinach for endive. Bump up the protein with some canned chickpeas or black beans, if you wish. Or cut up some corn tortillas into bite-sized strips, fry in pan until crisp, then toss over salad for added crunch.
RecipesPeople

Chef David Chang Has a 'Passion for Microwave Cooking' — Here's Why

It may surprise you, but David Chang is a big fan of using the microwave for fast, quality food. Although the Ugly Delicious star and founder of the Momofuku restaurant empire has plenty of techniques up his sleeve, in recent months he hasn't been shy about sharing some of his best recipes that incorporate the household appliance.
Lifestyleseattlepi.com

Everything Missing From Your Kitchen Is on Sale at Sur La Table

When it comes to kitchenware, people like to talk about the big-ticket items: pots and pans, blenders, espresso machines, air fryers, the fun stuff! No one likes to talk about citrus juicers, meat thermometers and salad spinners, no matter how essential they are to your kitchen. Today, we’re changing that,...
Home & GardenPopSugar

This DTC Furniture Brand Has Everything Your Outdoor Space Needs This Summer

More than ever, we are feeling excited about spending more time outdoors. If you're planning on doing that at your own home, then there's no doubt that it's time to shop for patio furniture. The perfect pieces can be hard to find, as you'll want something that's quality and will withstand being outside. Lately, we've been shopping mostly DTC furniture brands, and one of our new favorites for outdoor pieces is Outer.
ReligionRecord-Herald

Everything is not the same

Most of my life I have been the type of person that would not hesitate to try something new. But as I have gotten older that tendency has weakened and I am more interested in staying with the things I am familiar with. Over my lifetime I have found food that I really like so I will go into a different restaurant and order the same thing.
Lifestylerei.com

The Perfect Kit for Camp Cooking

Ever since Earthlings discovered the transformational power of an open flame on basic foodstuffs, we’ve been gathering to enjoy the bounty of the planet. The diversity of our ecosystems and peoples has given rise to a rich tapestry of cuisines and tastes—and all are welcome at our camping table. True:...
Sciencethebusinessfarmer.com

Fun facts about everything

Sometimes it’s easy to write this column, when I have something to say or something interesting to share. Other times it’s harder, when nothing you can think of sounds interesting. This is called writer’s block and believe me, it’s no picnic. So today, instead of ranting or blathering about something...
Home & GardenFox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

Have everything you need in the kitchen within your reach

Say goodbye to searching for that spice you need. No more moving things around to find the canned food item you need for your recipe. You can have everything you need within your reach with the help of Shelf Genie. In this Home Pros segment, we talked with Shelf Genie...
Food & DrinksIowa Girl Eats

Cheesy Everything Bagel Chicken

Ben’s and my friends own a bagel shop here in town and, according to Ben, they have the best bagels in the country. I don’t have to take just his word for it it – their shop is wall-to-wall packed every single day, even with a national bread and bagel chain restaurant directly across the street. They are SLAYING the bagel game, and I love to see it!
LifestyleWallpaper*

Everything you need for the perfect picnic

Picnics, in all their laid-back languor, should be effortless, or at least give the appearance of being so. With good food that you haven’t had to prepare yourself, a comfortable spot and chic tableware, you can’t go far wrong. So kick back, relax and learn how to host the perfect picnic.
AnimalsPosted by
DFW Community News

Everything You Need To Know Before Bringing Your Lionhead Bunny Home

Everything You Need To Know Before You Bring Your Lionhead Bunny Home. We are a family of animal lovers, and have lots of pets in our home. My girls have wanted a lionhead rabbit for as long as I can remember and spent lots of time thinking of lionhead bunny names, and even making a lionhead bunny drawing, so we were so excited to add one to our family.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

Copycat Friendly's Peanut Butter Ice Cream Sauce Recipe

There's always that favorite restaurant meal or amazing dessert that always keeps us wanting to go back for more. While it is certainly a treat to go to these spots and order up our tried and true dishes, there are times it would be really fun and convenient to enjoy them right at home. For this very purpose, Susan Olayinka, recipe developer at The Flexible Fridge, created this delicious peanut butter ice cream sauce for anyone who's craving the original topping from Friendly's. As a true peanut butter lover, Olayinka says, "I literally eat it by the spoon," and many of us would. So get excited, because Olayinka was tested out a copycat recipe, and it is not only yummy — it's spot-on.
Recipestucson.com

Wok-Cooked Caraway & Kölsch Mussels

If you don’t have a wok for this recipe, use a wide skillet or sauté pan instead, says Indianapolis-based chef Neal Brown, founder of Pizzology and Ukiyo. Enjoy the mussels with cold kölsch or a crisp German-style pilsner. Wok-Cooked Caraway & Kölsch Mussels. Yields: 2 servings. ½ cup cold butter...
Recipesmetafilter.com

What is this delicious "spinach cream" and how can I recreate it?

A Scandinavian brunch place near me offers, as part of their brunch board, a "runny egg with spinach cream." It's a soft-boiled egg in a puddle of green liquid and the spinach cream is so good I lick the container. It's a homogeneous liquid (sometimes a bit of the fat separates out) that tastes like the essence of spinach and butterfat. I'd like to try to recreate it but searching for "spinach cream" brings up nothing but creamed spinach and spinach cream sauces. Are you familiar with this and can help me find a recipe?
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

Copycat Olive Garden Minestrone Soup Recipe

When going out to eat, we love to choose dishes that sum up a restaurant's vibe. Take Olive Garden's minestrone soup — a comforting dish to soak up countless baskets of breadsticks. Whether you devour it as an appetizer or savor it as your main course, there's nothing quite like a heartwarming bowl of minestrone. Thanks to Jamie Monkkonen, recipe developer and blogger at Vibrantly G-Free, you can make your own version of the wholesome soup at home.