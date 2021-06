As first reported by Elliotte Friedman of Hockey Night in Canada, the Carolina Hurricanes have officially given All-star defenseman Dougie Hamilton “permission to talk to other NHL teams” which “Opens the potential for a sign-and-trade” before Free Agency officially begins. I’ve said since their season ended, that if Hamilton does not resign with the Hurricanes and he does indeed become available, that the Philadelphia Flyers need to make him their number one target this off-season. With this news, the time is now for GM Chuck Fletcher to take a page out of the Paul Holmgren book and aggressively pursue Hamilton in a sign-and-trade type deal. He needs to be as aggressive as Holmgren was when he acquired Kimmo Timonen and Scott Hartnell from the Predators or even Peter Forsberg for that matter.