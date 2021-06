Kate Clover is a Southern California-based singer-songwriter who’s sound fits right in line with the steady stream of garage-rock influenced rock acts from the area. Today we’re premiering the video for her great new single “Tearjerker,” which finds her rubbing elbows with some high-profile artists from the world of music and TV. The song was co-written by Clover and her boyfriend Brandon Welchez, while the video was produced by Orange Is The New Black’s Rebecca Knox.