Recapping Detroit Lions OTA Day 3 practices, press conferences

By Jeremy Reisman
Pride Of Detroit
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the first time under the Dan Campbell regime, the full Detroit Lions team—minus about a half-dozen players—took the practice field in front of local media. Reporters were treated to a pretty relaxed 60 minute session of mostly individual drills and special teams reps. While it wasn’t the most revealing of practices, especially considering the pads won’t come on for another couple months, there were some interesting observations to be had as I noted in my article on Thursday.

www.prideofdetroit.com
