In a university town in the middle of a large rural area, we enjoy the privilege of taking care of patients from a broad array of backgrounds. One room will have a nonagenarian farmer who didn’t finish sixth grade and has only left the county a handful of times, and the next a woman who escaped from behind the Iron Curtain as a child and is now the principal investigator of a lab conducting multiple groundbreaking research studies. The patient I’m thinking of was on the scholarly end of that range but did not have a medical background. He read from reputable sources and understood his care very well. We generally spent our on-treatment visits discussing the technical aspects of his radiation delivery since his side effects were never very bad.