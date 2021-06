CHARLOTTE, N.C. — More than 8.5 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been given in North Carolina and that number slowly climbs each week. But with less than half of the population fully vaccinated, state leaders hoped that by offering a $1 million cash incentive, even more people would go out and protect themselves and their community from COVID-19. Vaccine providers in the area said they haven’t seen an overwhelming increase in demand. They believe people who haven't been opposed to getting vaccinated but weren't in a rush will come out and get one, but for the people who have real concerns or fears, the chance at million dollars just isn't enough.