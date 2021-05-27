Jason Mraz Announces Ska Version Of His Classic 'Make It Mine'

ABOVE PHOTOS: In this combination photo, Black Thought attends the 3rd Annual Diamond Ball on Sept. 14, 2017, in New York, from left, Halle Bailey and her sister Chloe Bailey, of Chloe X Halle, pose for a portrait in their backyard in Los Angeles on May 28, 2020, and H.E.R. arrives at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards on March 14, 2021, in Los Angeles. The artists and others have recorded songs honoring Juneteenth for Apple Music. Some artists recorded cover songs, while others composed new tracks for the exclusive “Juneteenth 2021 Freedom Songs” playlist, which launches Friday, June 4, 2021, on the streaming platform. (AP Photo)