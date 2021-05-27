Jason Mraz Announces Ska Version Of His Classic 'Make It Mine'
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Farmer, philanthropist, and Grammy-winning musician Jason Mraz today released a special Ska version of his Grammy-winning track "Make It Mine." The song is the first in a series of re-imagined Mraz classics that he'll share in the coming weeks which will culminate in the deluxe reissue of "Look For The Good" on 16th July. The "Look For The Good" deluxe reissue will feature updated classics as well as some brand new songs.top40-charts.com