Is a lightweight utility designed as a workaround for the lack of input recording for arcade games. The tool is as simple as it gets and, since it is portable, users can start using it as soon as they download it to the desired location. The app comes with a small interface that displays anything worth knowing while recording the inputs. Recording the inputs is done via the F1 key, whereas the playback with the F2 key. Take note that the inputs are recorded and played by frame, so the syncing with the games should work well if the vsync is enabled.