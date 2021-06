When I walk into my kitchen each day, I see the bread knife and cutting board scattered with crumbs. It is a daily occurrence; and although I like a clean kitchen, this is one thing I tolerate with pleasure. My husband is constantly trying to even out the loaf of bread we eat each day and proclaims often, "Nobody in this house can cut an even slice of bread without leaving the loaf all crazy crooked!" I think making bread is in my genes and imprinted in me from my great grandma I never met. It all started when I was 12 years old. I was on a mission to make my own bread. My mom wasn't really a bread maker but I was fascinated with making and eating my own bread. I had heard stories about my great grandma Suzie Brannen who lived on Cape Sable Island in Nova Scotia who was an incredible baker and bread maker. My mom and dad would take us to the house where she had lived in the summertime (it was still in the family) and I would lay in feather beds reading Anne of Green Gables and Little House on the Prairie books. I spent many a day down at the shore dreaming of making and eating food like the heroines in these children's classic books. I loved my grandma's kitchen and she always had jars of homemade cookies for the grandkids and food was different on this tiny island. We ate mostly fish since it was plentiful, but my grandpa could make me a mean sandwich. When I was tired of fish, I felt special that he took the time to make me a sandwich when all my cousins were outside playing. Bread always tasted better on the island and I never knew why. So one day I announced to my mom I was going to make my own loaf of bread all by myself. And I did just that, and with my first attempt being a success I was hooked. Making your own bread is, and was, one of the most satisfying things I have ever done and to this day I do it weekly.