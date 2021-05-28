Cancel
Mostly Miserable MDW Weather for NJ: Soaking Rain, Raw Wind, Cold

By Dan Zarrow
Cat Country 107.3
 20 days ago
2+ inches of rain. 30+ mph wind gusts. Temperatures stuck 20+ degrees below normal. Minor to moderate coastal flooding. Yuck. Yes, this is unfortunately a pretty disgusting forecast for the first two-thirds of the Memorial Day Weekend. But there is one very bright spot: Monday. Memorial Day. I’m assuming most area parades and remembrance ceremonies are scheduled for Monday, which will clearly be the nicest day of the weekend. Let’s be sure to celebrate that piece of good weather, while never forgetting the true reason for Memorial Day.

Cat Country 107.3

