New York City, NY

Will There Be a Cruella Sequel? Well, It's Not Totally Out of the Question

By Stacey Nguyen
Full of campy theatrics and dramatic sartorial looks, Cruella gives the titular villainess an origin story with Emma Stone in the lead. The One Hundred and One Dalmatians franchise has long been a beloved family classic, but is this enough to warrant a sequel to this latest prequel project? While nothing has been confirmed yet, a Cruella sequel isn't totally out of the question, especially given Disney's track record. In fact, we've already got a couple of actors, albeit jokingly, throwing around some ideas!

Entertainment
