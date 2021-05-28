Will There Be a Cruella Sequel? Well, It's Not Totally Out of the Question

Apparently, things are going well for the second of the hybrid releases over at the House of Mouse. Last weekend, Disney released Cruella both in theaters and on Premier Access on Disney+. The model certainly has its pluses and minuses, but the numbers for this latest outing must have been pretty good. We know that the movie took it just under $48 million worldwide last weekend, and we have no idea how good it is doing on streaming. Disney put out a statement saying that they are very pleased with the numbers though they probably wouldn't say if it was bad.