Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

What Influences Evidence-Based Treatment Sustainment After Implementation Support Ends?

By Sarah B. Hunter
rand.org
 22 days ago

Little is known about clinician perspectives regarding the factors that support or hinder the long-term delivery (i.e., sustainment) of evidence-based treatments in community-based treatment settings. Methods. Clinical staff from 82 community-based treatment organizations that received federal grant funding to support the delivery of the Adolescent Community Reinforcement Approach (A-CRA), an...

www.rand.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health#Federal Grants#Background Little
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Related
Healthstateofreform.com

Experts discuss tools needed to implement value-based care

The University of Utah David Eccles School of Business brought five health care experts together recently to discuss the tools necessary to make the transition to value-based care (VBC) in the state. Get the latest state-specific policy intelligence for the health care sector delivered to your inbox. In a panel...
Public Healthinfodocket.com

eLife is Launching Peer Review For Preprints in Medicine (Including Public Health and Health Policy)

ELife is excited to announce a new approach to peer review and publishing in medicine, including public health and health policy. One of the most notable impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic has been the desire to share important results and discoveries quickly, widely and openly, leading to rapid growth of the preprint server medRxiv. Despite the benefits of rapid, author-driven publication in accelerating research and democratising access to results, the growing number of clinical preprints means that individuals and institutions may act quickly on new information before it is adequately scrutinised.
HealthChiropractic Economics

The Aging Brain: Evidence-Based Interventions for Brain Health

➔Describe and clarify factors that contribute to neurodegeneration in midlife and advanced age with a focus on Alzheimer’s disease and dementia. ➔ Discuss nutritional deficiencies that may contribute to or mimic neurodegeneration. ➔ Apply actionable ways lifestyle modification and dietary supplementation can improve brain health. About the Speaker. Dr. Colleen...
Healthbirminghammedicalnews.com

Expanding Evidence-Based Care for Dementia

The Alzheimer's Association recently launched a new training program with certification exam to advance the deployment of evidence-based dementia care. Targeted to care professionals in both long-term and community-based settings, Person-Centered Dementia Care Training Program with essentiALZ Exam®, is based on the nationally recognized Dementia Care Practice Recommendations, which were updated in 2018.
FitnessKUTV

Feel better starting today with evidence-based chiropractic treatments

(KUTV) — Dr. Angie Canada joins Fresh Living to talk about evidence-based chiropractic uses. At Canada Chiropractic, they use the latest medical research for diagnosis. Check out their new Musculoskeletal Ultrasound machine used for diagnosing soft tissue injuries of upper and lower extremities. Visit Canada-Chiropractic.com for more information.
Boats & Watercraftsboatinternational.com

Quick tips for implementing sustainable operations on board

In celebration of the BOAT International Ocean Talks event, brokerage firm Fraser has offered up some special hints and tips for the yachting community on how to easily reduce the environmental impact of yacht operation. Fraser has set up a dedicated Green Team to spearhead the company's commitment for a...
Dietspcrm.org

Plant-Based Diets Best for Diabetes Prevention and Treatment

Plant-based diets are best for diabetes prevention and treatment, according to a review published in Advances in Nutrition. Researchers with the Physicians Committee reviewed the evidence behind type 2 diabetes prevention and treatment with a plant-based diet and clinical recommendations. Research shows eating patterns that emphasize fruits, vegetables, legumes, and whole grains and remove animal products improve risk factors for diabetes, including blood sugar, cholesterol, weight, blood pressure, and cardiovascular disease. Reduced fat intake and increased fiber and carbohydrate intake improve diabetes and heart disease risk factors. The authors suggest clinicians recommend plant-based diets to those who have or are at risk for diabetes and communicate the acceptability, nutritional adequacy, and benefits to overall health of this eating pattern.
MinoritiesTree Hugger

10 Sustainable LGBTQ+ Businesses to Support in 2021

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links. In honor of Pride month this June, we’re spotlighting businesses owned and operated by members of the LGBTQ+ community that...
Sciencestjude.org

Genetic base editing shows promise for treatment of sickle cell disease

Sickle cell disease is the most common deadly genetic disorder. It results from a mutation that causes normally pliable red blood cells to become brittle and sickle shaped. This leads to pain, organ damage and early death. A team of scientists led by Mitchell J. Weiss, MD, PhD, and Jonathan...
Technologyfranchising.com

Zabka Has Implemented An Innovative System Based On A Salesforce Cloud Solutions

This tool may help improve the quality of service for nearly 6,000 franchisees working with the network. The introduction of a new tool for managing data and contacts with franchisees is another step on the way to better matching services and products to the dynamically changing needs. Thus, Zabka entered the next stage of digital transformation of the organization.
ScienceNature.com

A brief review of the science behind the design of healthy and sustainable plant-based foods

People are being encouraged to consume more plant-based foods to reduce the negative impacts of the modern food supply on human and global health. The food industry is therefore creating a new generation of plant-based products to meet this demand, including meat, fish, egg, milk, cheese, and yogurt analogs. The main challenge in this area is to simulate the desirable appearance, texture, flavor, mouthfeel, nutrition, and functionality of these products using healthy, affordable, and sustainable plant-derived ingredients, such as lipids, proteins, and carbohydrates. The molecular and physicochemical properties of plant-derived ingredients are very different from those of animal-derived ones. It is therefore critical to understand the fundamental attributes of plant-derived ingredients and how they can be assembled into structures resembling those found in animal products. This short review provides an overview of the current status of the scientific understanding of plant-based foods and highlights areas where further research is required. In particular, it focuses on the chemical, physical, and functional properties of plant ingredients; the processing operations that can be used to convert these ingredients into food products; and the science behind the creation of some common plant-based foods, namely meat, egg, and milk analogs.
Industryagrinews-pubs.com

Fleet operators encouraged to use plant-based, sustainable solutions

INDIANAPOLIS — Soybean fields could hold the keys to a more sustainable transportation system. By using fuel, motor oils, hydraulic fluid, degreasers — even tires — made from soybean oil, fleets can reduce petroleum use, cut carbon footprints and improve worker safety. In a recent webinar hosted by Greater Indiana...