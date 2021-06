A tractor trailer driver has been ticketed following a property damage accident in the Town of Kirkland that closed a portion of State Route 233. The accident prompted a road closure on Route 233 from Old Bristol Road to Route 5 Tuesday due to the tractor trailer accident and subsequent clean up, according to Oneida County Sheriff Rob Maciol. Maciol also says the this whole incident started with several individuals calling 911 to let them know about the tractor trailer driving erratically in on State Route 12b in the Town of Marshall.