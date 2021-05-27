Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Common Themes in Early State Policy Responses to Substance Use Disorder Treatment During COVID-19

By Barbara Andraka-Christou, Rebecca Lee Haffajee, Olivia Randall-Kosich, Matthew Golan, Rachel Totaram, Adam J. Gordon
rand.org
 22 days ago

Limited research has examined how states have changed policies for treatment of substance use disorder (SUD) during the COVID-19 pandemic. We aimed to identify themes in state policy responses to the pandemic in the context of SUD treatment. Identifying themes in policy responses provides a framework for subsequent evaluations of the relationship between state policies and health service utilization.

www.rand.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Substance Use Disorder#Covid 19#Substance Abuse#Health Service#Disparate Treatment#Background Limited#Ssa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Albany, NYMid-Hudson News Network

Senate approves Harckham bill that connects individuals with appropriate service providers for substance use disorder treatment

ALBANY – The State Senate approved legislation on Thursday that will connect individuals who are coping with Substance Use Disorder to appropriate service providers. The legislation, sponsored by Senator Pete Harckham (D, Mt. Kisco) will prevent overdose deaths by ensuring that people admitted to hospitals and are at risk or suffering from addiction receive treatment options to help them.
Public Healthpennrecord.com

FAEGRE DRINKER BIDDLE & REATH LLP: Substance Use Disorder Treatment Centers: Uncovering Fraud and Advancing Policies to Promote Best Practices

Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP recently issued the following announcement. The opioid epidemic in the U.S. has led to a rise in the number of treatment facilities that provide valuable, evidence-based treatment services for people with substance use disorder (SUD). Unfortunately, these facilities are far less regulated than other health care settings, creating an opportunity for unethical individuals to provide fraudulent and substandard care and to profit at the expense of patients and health insurers who pay for these services. Arnold Ventures, researchers at the Boston University School of Public Health, and Faegre Drinker have partnered to investigate trends in unethical and substandard SUD treatment and to develop recommendations to drive an appropriate legislative, regulatory and law enforcement response.
Sciencecancernetwork.com

Disease Activity and Treatment of CLL Impairs Antibody Response to mRNA COVID-19 Vaccine

According to new research, patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia may have suboptimal antibody-mediated response with COVID-19 vaccination. An investigation found that the antibody-mediated response to the BNT162b2 messenger RNA (mRNA) COVID-19 vaccine was impaired by disease activity and treatment for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), according to research published in Blood.
Boothbay, MEboothbayregister.com

House advances Stover bill to increase reimbursement rates for substance use disorder treatment

A measure that would increase reimbursement rates for substance use disorder treatments received initial approval Thursday from the Maine House of Representatives. LD 1135, sponsored by Rep. Holly Stover, D-Boothbay, would address the need for increased access to treatment for substance use disorder through a 25% increase in reimbursement rates. The legislation would specifically increase reimbursement rates in Section 65 for substance use disorder outpatient services.
Public HealthInside Indiana Business

How COVID-19 Impacts Substance Use Disorders

Over 81,000 fatal drug overdoses occurred in the U.S. throughout a 12-month period ending in May 2020, the highest number of overdose fatalities ever recorded in that amount of time, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). While overdose deaths were already increasing in the months preceding the 2019 novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the latest numbers suggest an acceleration of substance use, causing deaths during the pandemic.
Public Healthpharmacytimes.com

Tip of the Week: Using Effective Management to Combat Substance Use Disorder and Other Public Health Concerns

The ability of pharmacists in the United States to dispense naloxone in many states could be a considerable help for this public health problem. Pharmacists are in position to be among the most important public health leaders. Substance use disorder has been a concern for decades, and the misuse of opioids has already exacerbated an enormous toll on the lives of Americans. This includes abuse of both illicit substances and prescription medications initially prescribed with benevolent intentions. The ability of pharmacists in the United States to dispense naloxone in many states could be a considerable help for this public health problem. However, uptake of pharmacists doing so is still far from maximized.
Mental HealthMedscape News

Symptoms of Anxiety or Depressive Disorder and Use of Mental Health Care Among Adults During the COVID-19 Pandemic

Anjel Vahratian, PhD; Stephen J. Blumberg, PhD; Emily P. Terlizzi, MPH; Jeannine S. Schiller, MPH. Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report. 2021;70(13):490-494. The spread of disease and increase in deaths during large outbreaks of transmissible diseases is often associated with fear and grief.[1] Social restrictions, limits on operating nonessential businesses, and other measures to reduce pandemic-related mortality and morbidity can lead to isolation and unemployment or underemployment, further increasing the risk for mental health problems.[2] To rapidly monitor changes in mental health status and access to care during the COVID-19 pandemic, CDC partnered with the U.S. Census Bureau to conduct the Household Pulse Survey (HPS). This report describes trends in the percentage of adults with symptoms of an anxiety disorder or a depressive disorder and those who sought mental health services. During August 19, 2020–February 1, 2021, the percentage of adults with symptoms of an anxiety or a depressive disorder during the past 7 days increased significantly (from 36.4% to 41.5%), as did the percentage reporting that they needed but did not receive mental health counseling or therapy during the past 4 weeks (from 9.2% to 11.7%). Increases were largest among adults aged 18–29 years and among those with less than a high school education. HPS data can be used in near real time to evaluate the impact of strategies that address mental health status and care of adults during the COVID-19 pandemic and to guide interventions for groups that are disproportionately affected.
Public Healthtribuneledgernews.com

Health insurance policies covering domiciliary covid treatment in demand

Jun. 12—NEW DELHI — The pandemic has indeed brought health insurance products to the forefront and with lockdowns in effect, customers have been steadily discovering the ease of digital purchase. In an interview with Mint, Tarun Mathur, CBO, Policybazaar.com, said rising covid cases have led to increased interest for health...
Public HealthWJHG-TV

State shifting COVID response

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CAPITOL NEWS SERVICE) - Florida is changing how it reports new COVID cases from daily to weekly reports, calling it a transition from an emergency response to a more traditional public health response. Florida saw 11,000 new COVID cases in the week ending June 3rd, down from 43,000...
Mental HealthMacomb Daily

Lingering effects from COVID include mental health issues

While vaccines have changed the course of the COVID-19 pandemic and masks are no longer as prevalent, the effects of this nightmare could continue for years. Certainly for those who have lingering physical effects from the coronavirus it is a daily battle. Also there are hidden mental health effects that...
Washington Statepewtrusts.org

Washington State Program Lowers Barriers to Treatment for Opioid Use Disorder Patients

State and local leaders can better invest in evidence-based programs to combat opioid use disorder (OUD) when they understand how to most effectively prevent overdose deaths, provide treatment, and ensure that communities have the resources they need. Amid an ongoing national opioid overdose crisis made worse by the COVID-19 pandemic, many community initiatives are working to limit overdoses and save lives.
Rockingham County, NHSeacoast Online

Treating substance use disorders in and after prison a challenge

Many people in jail are there because of what they do to support their disease. We need to do better in how we help them overcome their disease, local recovery experts say. "We need to stop arresting people who have SUD or mental health issues," said John Burns, executive director of SOS Recovery Community Organization of Greater Seacoast Community Health. "We need to stop putting people in cages. We still believe that if we hit them hard enough with a stick, they will get better."
PoliticsPosted by
MyChesCo

Wolf Administration Announces Partnership to Help Pennsylvanians Find High-Quality Substance Use Disorder Treatment

HARRISBURG, PA — The Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs (DDAP) announced yesterday that Pennsylvania is one of four new states partnering with Shatterproof, a national nonprofit organization dedicated to ending addiction, to develop and implement of the Addiction Treatment Locator, Assessment, and Standards Platform, ATLAS. During the 12-month implementation...