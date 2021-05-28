ShowBiz Minute: iHeartRadio, Spears, Oscars

The 93rd Oscars gala will take place tomorrow night in Los Angeles (early Monday morning in Spain). An edition that will go down in history to be held in the midst of the pandemic. The Academy is betting that it will be more face-to-face than virtual, but the delay in the date and the restrictions will cause the gala to be quite similar to the first, held on May 16, 1929 at the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel, and with only 270 guests .