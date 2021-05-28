Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

India Never Bought Enough COVID-19 Vaccines. Now the Whole World Is Paying

By Debasish Roy Chowdhury
msn.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSubrahmanyam Jaishankar is on a thankless mission. For the Indian external affairs minister, the official trip to the U.S. this week—the first by a senior Indian minister since President Joe Biden took office—is awkwardly timed, coming as it does on the heels of a dust-up between the Indian government and American social media platforms Twitter and WhatsApp. As if his core task on the trip—procuring COVID-19 vaccines for India—wasn’t challenging enough.

www.msn.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Subrahmanyam Jaishankar
Person
Narendra Modi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Covid 19#Government Of India#American#Twitter#Whatsapp#Indians#Hoover Institution#Covax#Serum Institute Of India#Oxford Astra#Zeneca#Serum Institutes#Serum Institute
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Country
India
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
U.S. Stocks
Related
Public Healthtechnologynetworks.com

Make COVID-19 Vaccine Free for Everyone in India, Experts Urge

The COVID-19 jab should be made free for everyone in India to boost uptake and curb the death toll from the infection, urge experts in a personal view (commentary) published in the online journal. BMJ Global Health. And approval of foreign vaccines already deployed elsewhere around the globe should be...
Indiaalbuquerqueexpress.com

'India's Space Power will be showcased in World Expo'

New Delhi [India], June 14 (ANI): Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh on Monday said that India's Space Power will be showcased in all its dimension in the upcoming World Expo at Dubai in October this year. Singh said that PM Modi's New India is marked by its space prowess, which...
WorldUS News and World Report

U.S. Says to Make COVID-19 Vaccines Available to India

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - The United States on Thursday told India about its plans to make COVID-19 vaccines available to other countries, including the South Asian nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's office said. The U.S. move comes after the White House laid out a plan to share 25 million surplus...
Public HealthMedical News Today

Why COVID-19 vaccines should be free for all in India

India has recently experienced a devastating second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. In a new opinion piece, two scientists clarify the failures of vaccine planning and deployment that have contributed to this second wave. The experts make a series of suggestions for how Indian officials should manage and prioritize the...
Public Healthgmnewshub.com

Fear of testing and vaccines hampers COVID-19 fight in rural India

Kalwa, India: When health worker Neelam Kumari knocks on doors in Indian villages the occupants sometimes run out the back, terrified that she wants to vaccinate them against COVID-19. With India’s devastating recent virus surge easing in cities, the deadly pandemic is ravaging the vast poverty-stricken rural hinterland. But here,...
Public Healthdailymagazine.news

Covid-19: India top court criticises vaccination drive

India's Supreme Court has sharply criticised the federal government over its coronavirus vaccination programme. The judges asked the government to explain why it was mandatory to register on an app for getting a jab. The court said this would hamper vaccinations across rural India where internet access is difficult. The...
Public HealthMSF USA

MSF: US global COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan is not enough

—Dr. Carrie Teicher, director of programs at MSF-USA, said of the announcement:. "It’s encouraging to see that the US government has developed an approach for distributing COVID-19 vaccines globally, but the 80 million doses it has promised to share barely scratches the surface of what’s needed. “While people in the...
Public Healththewestsidegazette.com

New Zealand Ranked 119th In World For Covid-19 Vaccine

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — New Zealand remains ahead of its modest Covid-19 vaccination targets. On June 2, new health ministry data showed the number of Kiwis to have received one shot had grown to 432,509 — or just under nine percent of the population. The Ministry of Health is the public service department of New Zealand responsible for healthcare in New Zealand. It came into existence in its current form in 1993.
Public HealthMiami Herald

India to give free vaccines to citizens over 18 in COVID-19 fight

India has fast tracked vaccine procurement and will provide free shots to citizens above 18 years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in an address to the nation on Monday. The South Asian nation faces the challenge of vaccinating its large adult population as it emerges from a devastating second virus wave, with a critical shortage of inoculations leading some centers to close down as the country struggled to ramp up domestic production and procure doses internationally.
Public Healthinvestorsking.com

World Leaders Unite to Commit to Global Equitable Access for COVID-19 Vaccines

World leaders joined forces at the “One World Protected”- Gavi COVAX Advance Market Commitment (AMC) Summit hosted by Japanese Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide and Gavi Board Chair, José Manuel Barroso to pledge their support to the Gavi COVAX Advance Market Commitment (AMC) securing US$ 2.4 billion, reaching a total of US$ 9.6 billion for COVID-19 vaccine procurement. In addition, donors have pledged US$ 775 million for vaccine delivery.
Public HealthInter Press Service

India’s COVID-19 Vaccine Drive Is Excluding Millions of Citizens

The SOP reiterates that the recipient of the vaccine must register on the Co-WIN portal and that the vaccinator must verify the recipient with one of seven prescribed photo identity cards:. Aadhaar card. Electoral Photo Identity Card (EPIC)–Voter ID. Passport. Driving License. PAN Card. National Population Register (NPR) Smart Card.
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Thailand says has enough supplies for start of COVID-19 vaccinations

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand will have its promised amount of COVID-19 vaccines for use during this month, a health official said on Friday, amid supply concern and public anxiety ahead of a so far chaotic mass immunisation drive. Some hospitals have postponed vaccination appointments citing lack of supply, the hospitals...
Public HealthWashington Times

Biden details plan for sharing 80M COVID-19 vaccine doses with world

The U.S. will donate three-quarters of the 80 million COVID-19 shots it set aside for the world through COVAX, a global vaccine-sharing partnership, while the remaining 25% will be sent to countries reeling from surges in the coronavirus. “As long as this pandemic is raging anywhere in the world, the...
Public Healthnewslivetv.com

COVID-19: India’s vaccination coverage crosses 24-crore mark

New Delhi: The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered under the nationwide vaccination drive has exceeded 24 crores, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed on Thursday. According to an official release, 33,79,261 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours. “A total of 24,27,26,693 vaccine doses...