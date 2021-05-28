Right To Work Amendment Heads to Ballot Box in 2022

Three times is the charm, right? New Yorkers thought they had adopted environmental rights for our state in 1969, when the people voted to add “The Conservation Bill of Rights” to the New York State Constitution. These eloquent clauses are not self-executing rights, despite their title. They require legislative implementation before they can be effective. The second chance came in 2017, when voters declined to convene a constitutional convention and the chance to update New York’s basic law with environmental rights. The third chance to establish the right to a clean and healthy environment for all New Yorkers is on the ballot for Nov. 2, 2021.
Comments / 0