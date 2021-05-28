Right To Work Amendment Heads to Ballot Box in 2022

A local representative is calling for a committee hearing on a bill in the General Assembly that would end unilateral rules through the excessive use of executive orders. 93rd District Representative Norine Hammond says Democrats are unwilling to even talk about the bill in committee at all: “Many of our colleagues, unfortunately, are not willing to take a stand politically. I think that is what’s holding it back. As you all know, there is a super-majority in the House and the Senate. Somebody’s got to…somebody with some stature has to stand up and says ‘This is what we are going to do, and we’re going to meet, and we’re going to talk about it.”

