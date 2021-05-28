Cancel
Motorsports

Cupra brings touring car ace out of retirement

Autosport Online
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 50-year-old last contested a full season in any motor racing discipline in 2015 when he finished third in the TCR International Series standings, driving a Team Craft-Bamboo SEAT Leon. After a period on the sidelines, Gene is back and with some gusto committing to a dual campaigns for Cupra...

www.autosport.com
MotorsportsMotorsport.com

Kleinschmidt's unexpected return to racing with CUPRA

The 58-year-old Kleinschmidt made off-road racing history when she triumphed on the Dakar 20 years ago, alongside Andreas Schulz. The first and to-date only female winner of the world's toughest rally continued to compete until 2007, but in 2016 she came close to completing her comeback as part of MINI's zebra buggy project.
Motorsportsnetworthynewz.com

Character building WTCR return for Cupra’s Huff

The 2012 World Touring Car champion suffered contact in both races at Germany’s famous 15.77-mile circuit leaving the Briton frustrated that he was unable to show his true pace on his first WTCR start since 2019. Huff had enjoyed a strong start from 18th on the grid in his Zengo...
Motorsportssportscarracingnews.com

CETILAR RACING TAKES HARD FOUGHT TRIUMPH AT THE 8 HOURS OF PORTIMAO

Roberto Lacorte, Giorgio Sernagiotto and Antonio Fuoco completed a memorable weekend in Algarve to secure the first ever FIA WEC victory in the LMGTE Am class for team Cetilar Racing at their second race in the #47 Ferrari 488 GTE run by AF Corse. The 8 Hour of Portimão triumph...
Motorsportssportscarracingnews.com

ONE-TWO IN RACE 100 FOR TOYOTA GAZOO RACING

TOYOTA GAZOO Racing celebrated its 100th World Championship sportscar race with a one-two victory for its new GR010 HYBRID Hypercar in the 8 Hours of Portimao following a flawless performance in Portugal. After missing pole position on Saturday, the team responded in style to win the second round of the...
Motorsportsharrisondaily.com

IndyCar driver Rinus VeeKay injured in cycling accident

Rinus VeeKay has been injured in a cycling accident and his status for IndyCar's race at Road America this weekend is uncertain, Ed Carpenter Racing said Tuesday. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue reading, you...
MotorsportsSkySports

IndyCar: Arrow McLaren SP win for second time with Pato O'Ward in dramatic Detroit GP weekend

McLaren claimed their second win since returning full time to IndyCar at the Detroit GP, as Pato O'Ward also moved into the lead of the championship. A day after team-mate Felix Rosenqvist had been hospitalised following a big accident in Saturday's opening race at Belle Isle, O'Ward won from 16th on the grid in swashbuckling style to become the first two-time winner in 2021 after eight races.
Motorsportssportscarracingnews.com

GTE-PRO MISFORTUNE AND SECOND IN THE GTE-AM CLASS IN PORTIMAO FOR PORSCHE

The Porsche GT Team finished round two of this year’s FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC) third and fourth in the GTE-Pro class. At the Autódromo Internacional do Algarve, works drivers Kévin Estre from France and Neel Jani from Switzerland as well as Denmark’s Michael Christensen drove from pole position to the podium. At the flag, the No. 92 ca. 515 PS Porsche 911 RSR was only 20 seconds off clinching second place. Works drivers Richard Lietz from Austria, Gianmaria Bruni from Italy and Frédéric Makowiecki from France secured fourth place after 278 laps on the 4.684-kilometre Grand Prix circuit on the Algarve coast in Portugal. In the GTE-Am class, the customer squad Project 1 scored second place with drivers Egidio Perfetti (Norway), Riccardo Pera and Matteo Cairoli (both Italy).
Motorsportssportscar365.com

Buhk to Sub for Paffett at Two Rounds Due to Formula E Clashes

Maximilian Buhk will replace Gary Paffett in the Space Drive-equipped Muecke Motorsport Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo at Monza and the Lausitzring due to the British driver’s clashing Formula E commitments on those DTM weekends. Paffett is unable to contest the approaching DTM season-opener at Monza on June 19-20 because of his...
Motorsportspapernewsnetwork.com

Alpine chasing answers on lack of F1 race pace

The Enstone-based team is locked in an incredibly tight midfield battle, but it has not managed to convert some strong Saturday performances into a solid points haul. It is currently lying in seventh place in the constructors’ standings on 25 points, and needs to start delivering more if it is not to lose more ground to Aston Martin and AlphaTauri ahead of it.
Motorsportssportscarracingnews.com

UNITED AUTOSPORTS LOOKING FOR MORE GT SUCCESS AT ZANDVOORT

United Autosports GT4 team are preparing for round three of the GT4 European Series at Zandvoort this weekend and are looking forward to racing at another great circuit. The team heads to Zandvoort as Silver Class championship leaders with 82 points after two rounds. They will be looking to secure some more points in races one and two on Sunday 20 June to extend their championship lead over their nearest rivals.
Motorsportsspeedsport.com

Dominion Raceway Next For CARS Tour Competitors

MOORESVILLE, N.C. – This Saturday’s Radley Chevrolet 125 at Dominion Raceway officially kicks off the second half of the season for CARS Late Model Stock Tour competitors. While the tight championship battle might be the main chatter, there’s plenty of individual headlines entering this weekend’s race. The defending race winner...
Motorsportsshorttrackscene.com

24 Entered For Dominion CARS Tour Race

The CARS Late Model Stock Car Tour will be staying in Virginia for their seventh race of the 2021 season in the Radley Chevrolet 125 at Dominion Raceway. Completed in 2016 as a spiritual successor to Old Dominion Speedway, the modern facility in Thornburg has made regular appearances on the CARS Tour schedule since the series first visited the track in 2017.
Charlotte, NCESPN

Magnussen to make IndyCar debut, has F1 in rearview mirror

CHARLOTTE, N.C. --  Kevin Magnussen, fresh off his first win in eight years, will make his IndyCar debut as he continues to leave Formula One in his rearview mirror. Magnussen will race at Road America in Wisconsin this weekend for Arrow McLaren SP as the replacement driver for Felix Rosenqvist, who was injured in a crash at Detroit. Rosenqvist has not been medically cleared to drive, the team said Wednesday.
Motorsportsnbnews24.com

Formula E reveals oval-based Mexico track layout

Since 2016, the championship has raced every season in Mexico utilizing a bespoke model of the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez traditional Method 1 venue. However with a hospital arrange on the premises in response to the worldwide well being disaster, for 2021 the Autodromo Miguel E. Abed near the town of Puebla has been drafted in as a substitute. The 1.85-mile anti-clockwise format has now been launched, with the Method E route set to interrupt away from the World Touring Automobile Championship lap used between 2005 and ’09 – previous to the venue being dropped from calendar for 2010 owing to safety issues. After Flip three of 15, the Method E lap will observe a tighter hairpin and rejoin the tin-top configuration at Flip 6 for an infield loop reasonably than stick primarily to the outer oval. A bespoke assault mode activation run has additionally been launched for Puebla, that means automobiles should set off the 35kW energy increase by following a World Rallycross-style ‘joker lap’ alternate route as an alternative of operating via a sequence of gates off-line as per Method E conference. The lap will then observe the rest of the WTCC run, adopting one other infield part earlier than a fast-paced and banked final-corner run on the 1.25-mile oval that leads onto the principle straight. Puebla Method E monitor map WTCC driver and supervisor to reigning Method E champion Antonio Felix da Costa, Tiago Monteiro stated: “The altitude may be very excessive. “Mexico Metropolis is already fairly excessive, however we’re going even increased, on a really, very massive volcanic plateau and you may really feel it. “So, day by day you’ll be able to really feel that type of a bit little bit of lack of air and the tiredness. “The monitor is fascinating, and has a low-grip Tarmac floor. “Again once I drove it, it felt virtually like ice – it was actually difficult. “I feel the most important problem will probably be for the motive force, respiratory smart and possibly tiredness – and holding your head cool. “I bear in mind we might really feel it.” After restricted fan attendance for the latest Monaco E-Prix final month, 10,000 spectators will probably be allowed per day for the double-header occasion. This follows organisers opening talks in April with the authorities to create a protocol that may enable a lowered variety of followers to enter the Puebla racetrack.
Motorsportsconceptcarz.com

Esteban Ocon and Alpine F1 Team combine forces until 2024

•Alpine F1 Team is delighted to retain Esteban Ocon as race driver as part of a long-term agreement. •Esteban will remain with Alpine until 2024 to create stability within the team as it drives progress forward. •Esteban's raw talent, maturity and hunger for success are key factors in his retention.
MotorsportsCharlotteObserver.com

O’Ward seizes championship lead with Montoya-like drive

Pato O'Ward was fifth when a late caution in Detroit gave him an unexpected chance to become IndyCar's first two-time winner this season and grab the championship lead. He had eight laps to get the job done, and on the restart O'Ward launched past two rivals in the first two turns. Then he moved into second and went wheel-to-wheel with Josef Newgarden to steal the victory from the two-time IndyCar champion.
Motorsportssportscar365.com

Manuel Maldonado to Make Le Mans Debut with United

Manuel Maldonado will make his 24 Hours of Le Mans debut this year with defending LMP2 winner United Autosports, the team announced on Wednesday. The younger cousin of Grand Prix winner Pastor Maldonado has been named as a driver of United’s No. 32 Oreca 07 Gibson alongside Nico Jamin and Jonathan Aberdein.