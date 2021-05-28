Moby releases orchestral Reprise LP

A symbol and advocate for gender equality, female empowerment, non-conformity, love, and perseverance, LP Giobbi has been taking the electronic world by storm with her music and iron will. Always on the move and leading by example, she is a proud woman that does it all. When she’s not in the studio producing or performing soul-illuminating DJ sets, she’s an activist, creative director, and leader of FEMME HOUSE – an educational platform she founded to address the lack of representation and equity in electronic music by empowering women as artistic creators. Read on as one of the the brightest lights and contributing voices in the music sphere stops by to chat with SPIN about breaking constructs, building resilience in the music industry, creating FEMME HOUSE, and so much more. Be sure to check out her latest remix of Lastlings’ Single ‘False Reactions’ here.