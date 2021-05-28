The Memorial Day 500 Countdown Starts Today

Rock ‘N’ Roll Fantasy Camp is excited to announce the return of live in-person camps this fall, returning to where it all started 25 years ago, in South Florida! The first camp will take place on November 11-14, 2021 at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, FL. The Rock Star counselors include Dave Mustaine of Megadeth, Steve Morse from Deep Purple, and Richie Faulkner of Judas Priest, among others. The second camp is scheduled on December 2-5 and features Tico Torres from Bon Jovi, Aerosmith’s Joe Perry, Vernon Reid from Living Colour and many others are set to join in the fun with the rock campers, teaching as well as joining in for the final night jam at the Hard Rock. A complete listing of all Camps and counselors is available now at this location.