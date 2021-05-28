The Memorial Day 500 Countdown Starts Today

"It’s a type of computer modelling which tries to resemble the functioning of the human brain". And what’s the marketing argument behind it? That it allows love to triumph over death and our loved ones to return to live with us, reincarnated within a different human casing which is powered by data from memories. And obviously, it all begins with the downloading of an app. Are we looking at a case of far-off, futurist madness? Perhaps, but the dizzying advances currently being made in artificial intelligence and communication technologies make this hypothesis (and its risks) plausible for a future that’s no doubt far closer than we think. Such is the scenario envisaged by French filmmaker Maxence Stamatiadis in his disturbing debut feature film The Day Today.