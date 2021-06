(REAL ESTATE MARKETING) With out much else to do, people are spending more time on social media. Even spending a few extra minutes per day can add up for the companies. Stay-at-home orders caused by the COVID-19 pandemic have created opportunities for increased social media usage. Instagram is projected to see the greatest usage over all platforms including 2020 darling TikTok. That is to say, all user time has increased everywhere from Facebook, to Instagram, and Snapchat. eMarketer projects Instagram’s gains to be sustained for the next few years.