South African albino elephant beats odds to thrive among herd

This indispensable guide offers all the information you need to get the most out of wildlife watching in East Africa. Accessible and beautifully illustrated, this revised second edition of Bradt's much praised guide to East African Wildlife will appeal to both the first-time visitor and to the serious naturalist seeking a compact volume to carry around. Written by Africa expert Philip Briggs, this guide provides a colourful overview of the region's variety of large animals together with information on their habits and habitats. The book also provides an excellent introduction to the region's less heralded variety of smaller creatures including 1,500 bird species and butterflies. It also makes a great souvenir. The wildlife of east Africa is the major visitor attraction of this region, thanks to the legendary game reserves of Serengeti and the Maasai Mara.