Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Evonik to extend CEO contract until 2027 - sources

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 20 days ago

BERLIN, May 28 (Reuters) - German chemicals company Evonik will extend the contract of its Chief Executive Christian Kullmann until 2027, people familiar with matter told Reuters.

Kullmann, whose contract is expiring in May 2022, was Evonik’s chief strategy officer before becoming the CEO in 2017. He has made the Essen-based firm more profitable through large acquisitions and divesting less underperforming units. (Reporting by Matthias Inveradi Writing by Riham Alkousaa Editing by Caroline Copley)

Reuters

Reuters

133K+
Followers
160K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ceo#Christian#German
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
Place
Europe
Place
Berlin, DE
Related
Public Healthwhtc.com

UK extends COVID ban on business evictions until 2022

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain’s government will extend a ban on evictions for businesses unable to pay their rent due to the coronavirus crisis until March 2022 from a previous expiry date of the end of this month, a junior finance minister said. “Existing measures will remain in place, including extending...
Businesskfgo.com

French businessmen aim to set up 150 million euro SPAC

PARIS (Reuters) – French businessmen Marc Menasé, Michaël Benabou and Charles-Hubert de Chaudenay, along with investors MACSF Epargne Retraite and IDI, said on Wednesday they plan to list a 150 million euro special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) in Paris. Named DEE Tech, the SPAC’s capital could be increased to up...
Business101 WIXX

Rome wants Stellantis to build battery plant in Italy – industry minister

MILAN (Reuters) – Italy’s government expects carmaker Stellantis will build in Italy its third electric battery plant in Europe, Industry Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti said on Wednesday, the day after he met the company and unions. During a parliamentary hearing, Giorgetti said he had reiterated to Stellantis that the government expected...
Businesssrnnews.com

DAZN nears deal with Mediaset unit on advertising business in Italy – sources

MILAN (Reuters) – Streaming app DAZN is nearing a three-year deal to give Italian Mediaset unit Publitalia the right to manage advertising on its sport streaming service in Italy, three sources familiar with the matter said on Wednesday. Italian top commercial broadcaster Mediaset’s unit Publitalia would handle DAZN advertising business...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

JPMorgan Chase buys UK robo-adviser Nutmeg

LONDON (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase has acquired Britain’s biggest robo-adviser firm Nutmeg, as the U.S. giant gears up for a big retail expansion push in the UK. Nutmeg - which has more than 140,000 clients and over 3.5 billion pounds ($4.89 billion) of assets under management - will be the bedrock of JPMorgan Chase’s retail digital wealth management offering internationally, Nutmeg said in a statement on its website on Thursday.
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Ford to pay $495 mln to Brazilian state of Bahia -report

SAO PAULO, June 17 (Reuters) - Ford Motor (F.N) will pay roughly 2.5 billion reais ($495 million) to the state of Bahia after deciding to close its plants in Brazil, newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo reported on Thursday. The payment aims at reimburse Bahia for all subsidies Ford has...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Made.com valued at 775 mln pounds in London listing

LONDON, June 16 (Reuters) - Made.com, the British online furniture retailer, will list its shares on the London stock exchange at 200 pence, giving the group a market capitalisation of 775.3 million pounds ($1.09 billion), it said on Wednesday. Its initial public offer (IPO) comprises of 50.0 million new shares,...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Allianz buys 10% stake in American Towers Europe

FRANKFURT, June 16 (Reuters) - German insurer Allianz is buying a 10% stake in the European arm of telecoms towers group American Tower Corp., the companies said in a statement on Wednesday. The 530 million euros ($642 mln) deal gives ATC Europe a valuation of 8.8 billion euros, including debt,...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Confluent targets over $8 bln valuation in U.S. IPO

June 16 (Reuters) - Event streaming platform Confluent Inc is looking to raise as much as $759 million through a U.S. initial public offering, targeting a valuation of about $8.3 billion, according to a regulatory filing on Wednesday. (Reporting by Sohini Podder in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)
Economyrock947.com

Lufthansa sets 2024 goal, eyes capital increase

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – Germany’s flagship carrier Deutsche Lufthansa said it aims to boost its return on capital employed (ROCE) and laid out plans for a capital increase as it prepares for a business recovery amid an easing coronavirus pandemic. The largest German airline aims to have an adjusted EBIT margin...
Businessfinextra.com

Grameen extends Mambu contract by a further five years

Mambu, a SaaS banking and financial services platform, and Grameen America, the leading microfinance nonprofit organization focused on low-income minority women in the United States, today announced the two organizations have extended their partnership for an additional five years to meet Grameen America’s aggressive growth plan including scaling its operations to invest $12 billion in loans to more than 500,000 minority small business owners across 49 branch locations.
EconomyFlight Global.com

UK extends Merlin operations until 2040

UK defence officials have quietly extended the out-of-service date for the Royal Navy’s (RN’s) Leonardo Helicopters AW101 Merlin rotorcraft under plans that will now see the heavy, three-engined type operating until 2040. Until recently, the RN’s 30 Merlin HM2 anti-submarine warfare helicopters were due to retire in 2029, while 25...
Aerospace & DefenseShareCast

Airlines call for furlough scheme to be extended until April 2022

British airlines have called for the furlough scheme to be extended for aviation workers after the government’s latest travel restrictions left them “unable to trade” during peak summer months. In a letter to chancellor Rishi Sunak, industry body Airlines UK said that while the broader economy was opening up, there...