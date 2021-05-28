Microsoft Teams will soon let you open offline files
Microsoft Teams will soon support offline access for files. The feature could arrive as soon as June 2021. Offline file support will only work with previously opened files. Microsoft Teams has a new feature on the way that will let you view offline files. The feature appears on the Microsoft 365 roadmap, which states that it the new capability could arrive as soon as June 2021. As is always the case with the Microsoft 365 roadmap, dates are subject to change.www.windowscentral.com