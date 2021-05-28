Cancel
Illinois State

Terminally Ill Prisoner Furlough Bill Passes Senate

wlds.com
 19 days ago

Terminally ill and disabled Illinois inmates could possibly move from prisons to community care facilities under new proposed legislation. The Illinois Senate has passed House Bill 3665 which would establish a process of review for the Illinois Prison Review Board to review cases of incapacity in Illinois inmates. Under current law, the governor must grant a prisoner clemency to move out of prison into community care due to a medical condition.

