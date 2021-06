When it comes to stylish celebrity couples, a few come to mind — Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik, Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid, Beyoncé and JAY-Z . . . the list goes on. But what makes these duos stand out isn't just whipping up great outfits; they find ways to complement each other without compromising their own personal flair, creating fashion moments to remember. A (relatively) new couple on the scene, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have done just that, quickly developing a striking sense of couple style that has put them at the top of my watch list.