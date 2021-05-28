Cancel
Niall Horan would only want 1D reunion if everyone was 'completely' up for it

By Bang Showbiz
Contactmusic.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNiall Horan would only want to be part of a One Direction reunion if everyone was "completely" up for it. The Irish star has admitted he has no idea when the 'What Makes You Beautiful' hitmakers - also comprising Harry Styles, Liam Payne and Louis Tomlinson - will have the chance to be in the same room to discuss getting the band back together, because they are all so committed to their solo ventures.

