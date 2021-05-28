A multitude of ways to honor Memorial Day weekend

After a long period of pandemic isolation, many people may desire to eschew commemoration for three days of communal frivolity. We should reject that urge. Instead, we should pause and reflect on the sacrifices made by our nation’s warriors. Whether the season is one of joy or one of hardship, it is our duty to preserve Memorial Day. This year's holiday offers a mixture of options that will allow everyone to honor the men and women who gave their lives for each other and for us.