Festival

A multitude of ways to honor Memorial Day weekend

By Beth Bailey
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a long period of pandemic isolation, many people may desire to eschew commemoration for three days of communal frivolity. We should reject that urge. Instead, we should pause and reflect on the sacrifices made by our nation’s warriors. Whether the season is one of joy or one of hardship, it is our duty to preserve Memorial Day. This year's holiday offers a mixture of options that will allow everyone to honor the men and women who gave their lives for each other and for us.

Roxbury, PAshipnc.com

Honor Guard performs Memorial Day Honors in Roxbury

The American Legion Post 223 Honor Guard recently performed Memorial Day Honors at Roxbury Cemetery for the 44 Veterans that are interned there. Many of the Veterans served during the Civil War and World War I, and there are even some from the War of 1812. The Honor Guard gave a 21-Gun Salute, and finished with the playing of TAPS.
Newville, PAshipnc.com

Fallen servicemen, women honored during Memorial Day service, parade

The Newville community was met with sunny skies Monday as they gathered once more to commemorate Memorial Day, and honor our fallen comrades. Monday marked the return of Newville’s Memorial Day Parade and Service as hundreds of area residents gathered along the streets to greet and salute the many Veterans, floats, tractors, fire trucks, police and motorcycles that passed by.
Mackinac Island, MImackinacislandnews.com

Fallen Island Soldiers, Mothers Honored at Memorial Day Service

Veterans and community members gathered at Veteran’s Park Monday, May 31, for Memorial Day services conducted by American Legion Post #299 and the City of Mackinac Island. Mayor Margaret Doud and Army veterans Ben Horn and Paul Wandrie were among the morning’s speakers, honoring those who died in service to the country. Following an opening prayer delivered by Pastor Dan […]
Harrisburg, ILDaily Register

Memorial Day Scouts place flags to honor veterans

HARRISBURG -- Scouts from Harrisburg placed flags by veterans' graves Wednesday evening to prepare for Memorial Day. Cub Scouts, Scouts from 7023B (boys) and 7023G (girls), parents and Scout leaders worked together to place flags at Sunset Lawn, Sunset Hill and Sunset Garden cemeteries for about two hours. It wasn't...
Cambridge, MDmyeasternshoremd.com

Fallen heroes honored in Memorial Day ceremony

CAMBRIDGE — Veterans, dignitaries and members of the community attended a Memorial Day ceremony on Monday morning, May 31, at the World War I Memorial Fountain at Long Wharf in Cambridge. The annual service was put on hold due to COVID precautions, but has been a long time tradition organized...
Orion Charter Township, MIlakeorionreview.com

Memorial Day honors those who have sacrificed

The Memorial Day ceremony at the Orion Veterans Memorial on Monday was the culmination of the day’s events, with veterans, family and community members showing their support for those who have died in service to the nation — and their appreciation for those yet alive who have served. With the...
Etowah, TNdailypostathenian.com

Veterans' sacrifice honored during AMVETS Memorial Day observance

The inaugural Memorial Day ceremony at Etowah’s AMVETS Post 100 was marked by a somber tone as fallen veterans were remembered. During the ceremony, Col. Jimmy Williams gave a history of Memorial Day and the names of soldiers who have passed were read by a trio of AMVETS members. Commander...
FestivalLovely County Citizen

Honoring sacrifice: Legion Post 9 hosts Memorial Day ceremony

American Legion Post 9 Commander Mark Pepple was happy to see the post jam-packed on Monday for the annual Memorial Day ceremony, especially after the legion’s 2020 ceremony was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. “Thankfully, we can have the ceremony this morning and we’re so glad you are here,”...
Fort Hood, TXKilleen Daily Herald

Area communities honor fallen service members for Memorial Day

The communities surrounding Fort Hood solemnly stepped up to the plate on Monday to honor the sacrifice of the men and women who gave their lives in service to the United States military on Memorial Day. Killeen. The City of Killeen and the Area Veterans Advisory Committee hosted the Memorial...
The Acreage, FLgotowncrier.com

Concert In The Acreage Honors Memorial Day Holiday

On Saturday, May 29, the Acreage Landowners’ Association hosted a concert at Acreage Community Park in honor of Memorial Day weekend. The band Friday at Five that performed songs such as “Hit Me with Your Best Shot,” “Feel it Still,” “Sweet Child of Mine” and “I Love Rock ’n’ Roll.” There were also food trucks, bounce houses and vendors for people to enjoy. The next concert in the Rock Your Park series will be on Saturday, June 5. PHOTOS BY ERIN DAVISSON.
Ponte Vedra Beach, FLpontevedrarecorder.com

Flags adorn Ponte Vedra Boulevard to honor fallen for Memorial Day

Over Memorial Day weekend, American flags adorned Ponte Vedra Boulevard from the Duval County line south on Ponte Vedra Boulevard for four miles. The project, named Patriotic Ponte Vedra, was initiated to honor the fallen war dead. Two local residents, Belk Ingram, a Ponte Vedra Club Realtor, and John Cellucci, a trustee of the Ponte Vedra Municipal Service District, created the project. The project was presented to the service district trustees, who unanimously voted to support the project and donated $1,000 to get the project started.
Festivalgetthecoast.com

‘Twenty-One Steps’ arrives at Okaloosa Schools in honor of Memorial Day

In honor of Memorial Day, the Okaloosa County School District purchased the book ‘Twenty-One Steps: Guarding the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.‘. Originally published on February 12, 2021 by Jeff Gottesfeld, the book honors the soldiers who honor the fallen. “With every step, the Tomb Guards pay homage to America’s...
Gray, GAJones County News

Memorial Day celebration honors military service

Hart’s Mortuary in Gray held a service May 31 to honor veterans during Memorial Day and to help teach a little bit about the importance of the day with General S. Patton. Cecil Ethridge, master of ceremonies , said he was excited to see General Patton and hear the testimony of Jeramie Frasure, a local wounded warrior.