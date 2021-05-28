Cancel
Top Stories this AM: Feds probe Ukrainian officials; Nike split with Neymar over sexual assault allegation; California vaccine lotto

Good morning and welcome to your weekday morning roundup of the top stories you need to know. For more daily and weekly briefings, sign up for our newsletters here. The feds are investigating an alleged plot by some Ukrainian officials to help Donald Trump win in 2020. Prosecutors are looking into whether officials in Ukraine sought to use Rudy Giuliani to spread disinformation ahead of the election. They are examining whether the officials passed false corruption claims involving President Joe Biden to Giuliani.

The Independent

‘I’m going to kill you’: Victim’s mother lunges at Simone Biles’ brother after judge drops murder charges

A dramatic scene unfolded in an Ohio courtroom on Tuesday after a judge dismissed murder charges against the brother of Olympic gymnast Simone Biles. Judge Joan Synenberg of Cuyahoga County, Ohio, said the evidence for the charges was “insufficient” and would not support a conviction in the case against Tevin Biles-Thomas. “This matter has drawn to a conclusion. I thank everyone for their effort, and my heart goes out to the families of the victims,” Judge Syngenberg said in concluding the hearing. Suddenly, a figure flashed across video of the court proceedings, and someone offscreen shouts “you’ve got to...
CNN

New emails reveal a Trump White House gone mad

(CNN) — The newly-revealed series of emails sent by former President Donald Trump's senior advisers after Trump's 2020 election loss to top Justice Department officials are stark evidence of a White House gone mad. The emails themselves look like the stuff that normally gets routed to your spam folder: wild...
California, New York lead nation in small business employers requiring COVID jab

California, New York lead nation in small business employers requiring COVID jab
'Bachelorette' Star Arrested in FBI Sting Operation

The FBI secretly ran an encrypted communications app that became popular with criminals in an elaborate sting operation that led to the agency obtaining over 20 million messages from over 11,800 devices used by suspected criminals. One of those suspects is Samuel Minkin, who appeared on The Bachelorette Australia Season 6. Another person arrested in Australia is Sopiea Kong, a contestant on Australian Ninja Warrior in 2017.
Feds probe Ewing Police over 2018 excessive force allegations

EWING — Can’t hide anymore. The feds are investigating members of Ewing Police who allegedly used excessive force on a Black teenager three years ago, multiple sources told The Trentonian. The FBI declined to confirm existence of the probe, which centers on allegations that members of the township police kicked...
Big Meech Set For Early Release After Being Granted Sentence Reduction

A report from AllHipHop has confirmed that convicted drug kingpin Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory has been set for early release after a sentence reduction shortened his time by three years. Flenory’s sentence was reduced by 36 months from his original 360 month sentence by U.S. District Judge David M. Lawson,...
WashingtonExaminer

House Judiciary to launch inquiry of Justice Department's secret surveillance of Democrats and media

The House Judiciary Committee will launch an investigation into Trump-era secret subpoenas issued by the Justice Department that surveilled journalists, lawmakers, and their staff. “Congress must make it extraordinarily difficult, if not impossible, for the Department to spy on the Congress or the news media,” said Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold...
Hikers Found a Woman Dead in a National Park Over the Weekend. Now the FBI Is Asking for the Public’s Help in Identifying the Deceased.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation has released images of items that the law enforcement agency says belonged to a woman who was found dead by hikers in Catoctin Mountain Park over the weekend. The FBI is asking for the public’s help in identifying the woman, saying that “[b]ased on the condition of the body,” they do not know how long the person’s remains were in the location where they were found.
Indy100

Police under fire for posing with suspect after manhunt

Police in the US have come under fire after posting an image of them posing with a suspect caught in a manhunt. The four police officers in the picture have been criticised for posing with alleged bank robber suspect, Eric Boykin, who they arrested in Prentiss, Mississippi on Tuesday. In...
The US may accidentally unleash a nuclear war

In the confrontation with China, the US Air Force may provoke a situation where Beijing will be forced to use nuclear weapons as a retaliatory measure, writes Forbes. As noted by the columnist of the publication Lauren Thompson, in the event of the outbreak of hostilities, the United States will send aircraft capable of carrying nuclear charges to China’s airspace.