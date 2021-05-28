Top Stories this AM: Feds probe Ukrainian officials; Nike split with Neymar over sexual assault allegation; California vaccine lotto
Good morning and welcome to your weekday morning roundup of the top stories you need to know. For more daily and weekly briefings, sign up for our newsletters here. The feds are investigating an alleged plot by some Ukrainian officials to help Donald Trump win in 2020. Prosecutors are looking into whether officials in Ukraine sought to use Rudy Giuliani to spread disinformation ahead of the election. They are examining whether the officials passed false corruption claims involving President Joe Biden to Giuliani.www.msn.com