Bounce Beach Montauk Is Ready to Rage

A swimsuit takeout bar, stellar drinks and a see-and-be-seen crowd are on deck this summer at the new Bounce Beach Montauk. If you’re wondering where the Hamptons “it” crowd will be hanging this summer, look no further than Bounce Beach Montauk. This sceney restaurant and bar is already turning up the heat out East with attractive guests and instagrammable activations that are making it the place to head when you’re in the mood to do a little beachside boozing. Formerly Sloppy Tuna, the dive bar’s space has received a shiny new upgrade and been rebranded as part of the Bounce Sporting Club group, which also boasts locations in NYC’s Flatiron District and Chicago, with a Delray Beach, Fla., outpost on the way later this year. Known for its upscale ambiance and elevated food and drink offerings, Bounce is a master class in “eatertainment” done right—and the experience in Montauk will be no different, with brunch, lunch and dinner prepared by chef and James Beard honoree Sean Olnowich served with a salty breeze and a side of eye candy (already this summer, The Bachelor stars Matt James and Tyler Cameron have made an appearance). When you’re not drinking craft cocktails on the outdoor deck surrounded by models and TikTok influencers or noshing on dishes like Jameson-infused French toast at brunch or locally sourced coriander-crusted yellowfin tuna at dinner, make your way down to Main Beach to continue the fun in the sun. There you’ll discover the restaurant’s lobster roll takeout window as well as an innovative swimsuit takeout bar by trendy swimwear purveyor Solid & Striped (which also designed the staff’s uniforms) for when a dip in the ocean beckons. And how’s this for clever: Cocktail pouches will be available at the beach’s entrance for anyone who wishes to keep sipping with their toes in the sand. So come for an outstanding meal, stay for the upbeat vibes and killer sunset views—at Bounce Beach Montauk, the only rule is to keep the rosé and the good times flowing. 148 S. Emerson Ave., Montauk.