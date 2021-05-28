Cancel
Lifestyle

BREAKING: Universal Studios Japan Reopening Weekdays Only Starting June 1st

By Spencer Lloyd
WDW News Today
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter 37 days of its second closure, Universal Studios Japan has announced that it will reopen starting June 1st!. Universal Studios Japan closed back on April 25th due to the third State of Emergency declaration in Osaka Prefecture. As restrictions regarding theme parks are being eased, the park will now be allowed to open on weekdays only with a capacity of 5000 Guests, similar to current measures at Tokyo Disney Resort.

