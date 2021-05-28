BREAKING: Universal Studios Japan Reopening Weekdays Only Starting June 1st

Starting June 15, face coverings will be optional for fully vaccinated Guests in most areas at Walt Disney World Resort. Face coverings will still be required for all Guests on Disney transportation, including Disney buses, monorails, and the Disney Skyliner. They will not be required on boats and ferries. While Disney will not require proof of vaccination, they expect Guests who are not fully vaccinated to continue wearing face coverings in all indoor locations, as well as when entering and throughout all attractions and transportation. Guests must observe current policies on face coverings until June 15.