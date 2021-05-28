Cancel
Kasabian announce first tour since Tom Meighan's firing

By Bang Showbiz
Contactmusic.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKasabian have announced their first tour since the departure of lead singer Tom Meighan. Serge Pizzorno is set to take on lead vocals and will be joined by bassist Chris Edwards, drummer Ian Matthews and guitarist Tim Carter at their upcoming gigs this autumn. In a statement, Serge and co...

