America considers another Syrian withdrawal as Russia looms

These last few weeks at the gas pump have been eye-opening due to the exploitation of the Colonial Pipeline by Russian-based hackers seeking ransom. Those of us who remember the long gas lines in the 1970s due to the Middle East oil crisis began searching our garages for empty gas cans, followed by "when was the last time I changed my computer password?" One characteristic common to many recent attacks are the nexus of Russia, China, and Iran who frequently harbor the bad actors or actively direct their activity.