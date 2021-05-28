Carthage is place to be on June 5
On Saturday, June 5, three major events, the Strawberry Strut, Strut Around the Block, and Hancock County Fights Cancer, are happening in Carthage, Ill. Starting at 8 a.m., the 42nd Annual Strawberry Strut will kick-off events on the courthouse square in Carthage. The Strawberry Strut is a 5-mile run/walk and 1-mile fun run/walk starting at the Hancock County Courthouse. You can still sign up by checking out the Strawberry Strut Facebook page for registration details.www.mississippivalleypublishing.com