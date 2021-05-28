Cancel
Carthage, IL

Carthage is place to be on June 5

By Robin Delaney
Daily Gate City
 19 days ago

On Saturday, June 5, three major events, the Strawberry Strut, Strut Around the Block, and Hancock County Fights Cancer, are happening in Carthage, Ill. Starting at 8 a.m., the 42nd Annual Strawberry Strut will kick-off events on the courthouse square in Carthage. The Strawberry Strut is a 5-mile run/walk and 1-mile fun run/walk starting at the Hancock County Courthouse. You can still sign up by checking out the Strawberry Strut Facebook page for registration details.

