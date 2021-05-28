Make children a priority

Ooh Wee! Juggling marriage and family is a chore. You want to ensure that both feel like a priority in your life but it can sometimes feel overwhelming. One thing I have learned in my many years of coaching couples is that one won’t work without the other. You need your relationships with your children and the family outside of your marriage to be healthy and in a good space so no negativity bleeds into your marriage. In addition, you need your union to be strong because, well that’s your most valued relationship and you should always be seeking ways for prioritizing your marriage. Your whole life feels better when you are happy in love. This article will help you honor your most treasured relationships so it feels fulfilling and not draining.