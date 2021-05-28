Cancel
'Split energy' in Pennslyvania race for governor's mansion and a Senate seat

By Mica Soellner
msn.com
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePennsylvania is already a swing state in presidential politics. And the Keystone State will draw plenty of attention in the 2022 midterm elections, too. Both its governorship and the Senate seat held for 12 years by Republican Sen. Pat Toomey will be open. With crowded candidate fields for each race, Pennsylvania will offer a test case for national political sentiment, particularly as former President Donald Trump ponders a 2024 comeback bid against President Joe Biden.

