'Split energy' in Pennslyvania race for governor's mansion and a Senate seat

In a video released last month, Nikki Fried pretty much made her intentions known about challenging incumbent Republican governor Ron DeSantis. “The people of the state of Florida will not be suppressed; their voices will not be shut down,” Fried said in the video. “They will rise up, they will see Ron DeSantis for who he is – an authoritarian dictator. It’s becoming clearer and clearer that Ron DeSantis needs to be a one-term governor.”