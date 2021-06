Twitter may be the biggest public forum on the internet, but it’s not happy with its current positioning. The firm, which relies on advertising for most of its revenue, is looking to others sources to generate income. For months, it was being speculated that Twitter would roll out a subscription service, something that was supported by the fact that the company had been making acquisitions and launching new features left and right. Today, the speculation is finally over, as Twitter has announced its first subscription service-Twitter Blue.