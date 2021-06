Is it Bring Me the Horizon's year? Will Deftones dominate? Or could Creeper sneak away with the top honors? The finalists have been announced for the 2021 Heavy Music Awards. The U.K.-based awards ceremony will take place Sept. 2 at the O2 Forum Kentish Town in London, returning to a live in-person ceremony for its fifth anniversary after being an online event last year. But having seen success with streaming, the event will also be streamed worldwide via Twitch again this year as well.