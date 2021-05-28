Cancel
1,000-year-old 'stolen' artefacts to return to Thailand from US

By AFP
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo ancient sandstone artefacts believed to have been stolen from Thailand during the Vietnam War are set to return from the United States Friday night, officials say. The temple support beams with their exquisite carvings of the Hindu deities Indra and Yama date back to the late 10th or 11th century and had been on show for decades at the San Francisco Asian Art Museum.

