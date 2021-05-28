1,000-year-old 'stolen' artefacts to return to Thailand from US

Eye of satellites from space aimed at our artistic wealth. to guarantee – Thanks to space technologies, drones and the fifth generation – Control and preservation of immovable cultural assets For our country, as well as expanding the perimeter of the national tourism sector. These are the goals Vadus, Space to Tree, Amor, and Pomerium projects shown today during “Esa 5G Presentation for L’Art and Esa-Mic MoI Projects” To monitor and preserve immovable cultural heritage. “The four projects are With the support of the Italian Space Agency Within the European Space Agency’s Artes Program and New Technological Prospects for Esa, Asi and Mic presented by the Under-Secretary for Cultural Heritage and Activities, Lucia Borgonzoni, from ESA Communications Director, Elodie Viau, and by the head of the Italian Space Agency, Giorgio Sacuccia. The interventions were presented and completed by Maria Cristina Valvella, President of the e Amaldi Foundation – ESA’s Business Applications Ambassador in Italy, while Alberto Tozzi of the Italian Space Agency introduced the directors of the leading companies involved in the projects.