1,000-year-old 'stolen' artefacts to return to Thailand from US

In 326 BC, on the banks of the Hydaspes (the modern Jhelum River in Pakistan), Alexander the Great’s horse died, either from wounds or old age; as ever in ancient history, the stories vary. A tomb was built, and the Macedonian founded a city, Bucephala, named after his charger. In AD 1830, at Bushehr on the Persian Gulf, one Charles Masson claimed that during his travels in India he had found the lost city, complete with gigantic equine burial mound. It was a barefaced lie – the site of Bucephala remains unknown – but many things about Charles Masson were a lie, including his own name. Yet in a strange way, Masson’s fiction prefigured fact. Later, he almost certainly did correctly locate another lost city of the conqueror: Alexandria in the Caucasus, on the plains of Bagram in Afghanistan.