If you enjoy spectacular scenery and nature gets your boat afloat, you are going to love all of the best places to visit in Alaska that we have rounded up for you. An Alaskan holiday will change the way you think about the world. We have visited Alaska twice once on a small ship with UnCruise where we explored the more off the beaten path destinations in Alaska and another time on a rail journey from Fairbanks to Anchorage where we explored sights on land before we hopped aboard Princess Cruises for two glorious week. And before those trips, we made sure to spend some time exploring before the tours.