A northwest flow around a storm over the Great Lakes will give the Susquehanna Valley a fall like feeling this weekend. Lots of clouds will be around into Saturday but just a few stray showers or sprinkles with highs only near 60. Looks for sun to start Sunday and we should rebound back into the 60s before clouds arrive in advance of a storm. We look for some rain Sunday night, but it should lift north Monday and with our winds turning to the south, we now expect temperatures to warm to near 70 Monday. But more rain will return later Monday into Tuesday, cooling it back down. We'll dry out Wednesday, but we look for some more wet and cool weather toward the end of the week and into Halloween weekend.

