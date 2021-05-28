Worldline to acquire Cardlink

TVH has acquired the shares of Battery Supplies in Deerlijk, Belgium and its subsidiaries in Meyzieu, France (Battery Supplies France) and Erftstadt, Germany (BATTEC Batterie Vertrieb). Founded in 1999, Battery Supplies has built a strong reputation as a one-stop-shop for the supply of batteries, battery chargers and accessories, as well as maintenance and repair services. They have 80 employees, an annual revenue of over EUR43 million (USD51 million) and a total database of 54,000 article numbers, of which 6,000 are in stock. While exploring possible synergies, it will be business as usual for the customers of TVH, Battery Supplies and its subsidiaries. The company will continue to operate autonomously from its current offices and warehouses, headed by its current management team. Dominiek Valcke, CEO of TVH Parts Holding, says: "We have already been working together side by side over the past years and we are convinced that Battery Supplies' future-proof technical product expertise and vast market knowledge will contribute valuably to the technical capabilities of TVH. "We acknowledge that due to the increasing electrification in our core markets, the need for batteries and ancillary products will become more and more important - and could even be expanded beyond our existing markets. We look forward to exploring these options together with the Battery Supplies team," he adds. This is the first TVH acquisition since the June 2017 purchase of the Lavendon Group in Germany. Before that, the company was very active in buying up complementary businesses in Europe.