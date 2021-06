Rumours of a Nintendo Switch Pro have been swirling around for some time now, and Ninty could finally be about to lift the lid on the mid-generation upgrade of its hit hybrid console. In the past week Nintendo Switch Pro rumours have kicked into overdrive, with Bloomberg reporting a Switch Pro could be launching as early as September – with an announcement possibly happening ahead of E3 this month. And rumours of a Switch Pro were kicked up a notch even further when one industry insider, who has been correct in the past, claimed the Switch Pro reveal could be happening this Thursday.