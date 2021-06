The Blue Jays are on schedule to become a force in what is looking more and more like the most competitive division in baseball. Though they are in 4th and currently sit five games back in the East, the team is still four games over .500 and one hot streak away from surging back to the top of the standings. Professional MLB prognosticators don’t really give them much of a shot at making that happen all the way to the finish line in 2021, but it’s hardly outside the realm of possibility.