Blockpass goes live with PASS Rewards scheme

thepaypers.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHong Kong-based Blockpass has launched PASS Rewards, a rewards and incentives programme encouraging people to undergo KYC and keep their identities up to date. Each time a Blockpass user is successfully verified with one of Blockpass' paying businesses, their balance will be automatically updated with PASS Rewards. Though this scheme is open to all Blockpass users, PASS Club members gain a little extra. PASS Club is Blockpass' membership programme for active users and is open to any existing users of Blockpass.

