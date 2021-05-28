Blockpass goes live with PASS Rewards scheme

Bux, a Philippines-based payment platform, has partnered with GrabPay to expand its cashless capabilities and provide its users with another digital payment option. According to The Manila Times, the partnership allows Bux merchants to accept payments through GrabPay, ensuring the safety of the merchants and their customers during the payment process. Bux is an end-to-end payment gateway for ecommerce that offers low transaction fees in the market. In over a year, Bux expanded its payment options from over-the-counter to online banking, e-wallets, and credit and debit card payments.